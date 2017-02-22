Global $6.4 Billion Feed Binders Market 2017: Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecasts 2013-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Feed Binders Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 4.7% over the next decade to reach approximately $6.4 billion by 2025.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



Some of the trends that the market is associated with include development of biopolymers as binders, wheat offal provides potential for the aquaculture industry, feed binders are increasing due to the industrialization of dairy, fish and meat and growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities.



Scope of the Report

Depending on the product, the market is segmented by Molasses, Gelatin, Clay, Plant Gums & Starches and Lignosulphonates, Hemicellulose, CMC & Other Hydrocolloids, Wheat Gluten & Middlings, Lignin and Other Types.



Further, the Plant Gums & Starches is divided into Starches and Plant Gums.



The Lignosulphonates, Hemicellulose, CMC & Other Hydrocolloids are segmented again as Carboxymethylcellulose, Hemicellulose, Lignosulphonates and Other Hydrocolloids.



The Other products segment is further broken down into Polymethylolcarbamide (PMC) and Urea Formaldehyde.

On the basis of livestock, market is bifurcated into Ruminants, Swine, Poultry, Aquaculture and Other Animals.



The Other Animals segmented is further segmented as Equines and Pets.

Based on application, the market is divided into Pellets, Crumbles, Moist and Other Applications.

Report Highlights:



The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Development of biopolymers as binders

3.1.2 Wheat offal provides potential for the aquaculture industry

3.1.3 Feed binders are increasing due to the industrialization of dairy, fish and meat

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Feed Binders Market, By Product

4.1 Molasses

4.2 Gelatin

4.3 Clay

4.4 Plant Gums & Starches

4.4.1.1 Starches

4.4.1.2 Plant Gums

4.5 Lignosulphonates, Hemicellulose, CMC & Other Hydrocolloids

4.5.1.1 Carboxymethylcellulose

4.5.1.2 Hemicellulose

4.5.1.3 Lignosulphonates

4.5.1.4 Other Hydrocolloids

4.6 Wheat Gluten & Middlings

4.7 Lignin

4.8 Other Products

4.8.1.1 Polymethylolcarbamide (PMC)

4.8.2.1 Urea Formaldehyde

5 Feed Binders Market, By Livestock

5.1 Ruminants

5.2 Swine

5.3 Poultry

5.4 Aquaculture

5.5 Other Animals

5.5.1.1 Equines

5.5.1.2 Pets

6 Feed Binders Market, By Application

6.1 Pellets

6.2 Crumbles

6.3 Moist

6.4 Other Applications

6.4.1 Other Applications Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

7 Feed Binders Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities

9 Leading Companies

9.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company

9.2 CP Kelco

9.3 Danisco

9.4 Ingredion Incorporated

9.5 AVEBE U.A.

9.6 The Roquette Group

9.7 FMC Corporation

9.8 Darling International, Inc

9.9 Emsland-Starke GmbH

9.10 Gelita AG

9.11 J.M. Huber Corporation

9.12 BENEO GmbH

9.13 Uniscope, Inc

9.14 Koninklijke DSM N.V

9.15 Zoetis Inc

9.16 Kemin Industries Inc

9.17 Invivo NSA

