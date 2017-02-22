Global Preservative Blends Market Estimated to Reach US$ 215.9 Mn by 2024: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, February 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled "Preservative Blends Market for Beauty, Home and Personal care Application - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2016-2024." According to the report, the global preservative blends market was valued at US$ 133.5 Mn in 2015 and is anticipated to reach US$ 215.9 Mn by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2016 and 2024.

Synthetic preservatives that are blended together to preserve certain products like cosmetics, personal care products, home care products, food products and others by avoiding their decomposition or fermentation by microbial growth or by other undesirable chemical changes are known as preservative blends. It extends the shelf life of the product and keep their unique aroma, color and consistency. Products such as cosmetics, home care, personal care and food products are easily exposed to moist and warm environment, which is the perfect conditions for bacteria and mold to flourish. Preservatives ensures that all products are protected.

In terms of products, parabens are the commonly used preservative blends, as these are the basic preservatives used for personal care and beauty applications. The demand for alcohols, halogenated and organic acids are expected to grow rapidly in the coming years. These preservatives are expected to replace parabens and formaldehyde in the coming years.

In terms of applications, preservative blends are commonly consumed for personal care applications. Personal care application held the major share of the preservative blends market as awareness of people regarding personal health is growing along with rising disposable income. Demand for beauty segment is expected to increase during the forecast period due to awareness for better health & hygiene and innovations taking place in the market. Home segment held lower share but is expected to rise steadily.

Asia Pacific dominated the preservative blends market in 2015. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for preservative blends in industries such as pharmaceuticals, healthcare, home, beauty, personal care, food & beverages and others. Rise in population is another factor that is expected to propel the preservative blends market in Asia Pacific. The preservative blends market is also expanding rapidly in regions such as Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Major players in the preservative blends market includes The Dow Chemical Company, Clariant Chemicals, Lanxess, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., BASF SE, Salicylates & Chemicals Ltd., Thor Personal Care, Sharon Laboratories and others.

