Warehouse Robotics Market Worth 4.44 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, February 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Warehouse Robotics Market by Type (Mobile, Articulated, Cylindrical, SCARA, Parallel, Cartesian), Software, Function (Pick & Place, Palletizing & Depalletizing, Transportation, Packaging), Payload Capacity, Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets. The warehouse robotics market is expected to be valued at USD 4.44 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% between 2017 and 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 65 market data Tables and 71 Figures spread through 169 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Warehouse Robotics Market"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/warehouse-robotic-market-128876258.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.



The factors that are driving the growth of this market include the growing e-commerce industry, need for efficient and reliable warehouse operations, active funding from venture capitalists, rising labor cost, and increasing adoption of warehouse robotics by small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

"Mobile robots to hold the largest market size in the warehouse robotics market between 2017 and 2022"

Mobile robots are expected to lead the overall warehouse robotics market between 2017 and 2022. The fast moving nature of items and same day or next day delivery schedules has made e-commerce companies to implement mobile robots in their warehouses. Mobile robots have the capability of moving products around the warehouse faster than human workers and retrieving them without an error. This factor makes mobile robots a preferred choice for the e-commerce companies.

Download PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=128876258

"The warehouse robotics market for the food and beverages industry to grow at a high rate between 2017 and 2022"

The warehouse robotics market for the food and beverages industry is expected to grow at a significant rate between 2017 and 2022. The growing trend of processed food and packaged eatables, requirement of clean room storage, and need for automated and hygienic handling of food items are expected to drive the growth of the warehouse robotics in the food and beverages industry.

"North America expected to lead the warehouse robotics market between 2017 and 2022"

North America is one of the key growth regions for the Warehouse Robotics Market. The favorable economic conditions in the U.S., highly developed warehousing infrastructure, and a growing e-commerce industry are the key factors for the growth of the warehouse robotics market in North America. The growth of the market can also be attributed to the presence of established and startup robotic companies in the region such as Amazon Robotics, a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.), ATS Automation Tooling System, Inc., (Canada), Fetch Robotics, Inc. (U.S.), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), IAM Robotics (U.S.), InVia Robotics (U.S.), and Wynright Corp. (U.S.).

Inquiry Before Buy @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=128876258

The major players operating in the warehouse robotics market include ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Fanuc Corp. (Japan), Kuka AG (Germany), Yaskawa Electric Corp. (Japan), Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.), ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (Canada), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Omron Corp. (Japan), Fetch Robotics, Inc. (U.S.), IAM Robotics (U.S.), Magazino GmbH (Germany), SSI Schaefer AG (Germany), and Wynright Corp. (U.S.).

Browse Related Reports

Material Handling Equipment Market by Product Type (AGV, ASRS, Automated Crane, Robotic System, Automated Conveyor and Sortation System), System Type, Software and Service, Operation, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automated-material-handling-manufacturing-market-92483121.html

Industrial Robotics Market by Type (Articulated, Cartesian, SCARA, Cylindrical, Parallel, Collaborative Robots), Component (Controller, Robotic Arm, End Effector, Sensors, Drive), Vertical and Geography - Analysis & Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/Industrial-Robotics-Market-643.html

Subscribe Reports from Semiconductor Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical info graphics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

Markets and Markets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

Connect us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets