PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 21-February-2017 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 403.54p INCLUDING current year revenue 409.83p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 398.97p INCLUDING current year revenue 405.26p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---