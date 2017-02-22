Global Organic Personal Care Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2025: $25.7 Billion Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Organic Personal Care Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 9.8% over the next decade to reach approximately $25.7 billion by 2025.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include multifunctional products are gaining popularity, favourable regulatory frameworks from countries, recent technological developments of organic personal care and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on product the market is segmented into skin care, hair care, oral care, cosmetics and other products. Other products are further divided into hand hygiene, feminine hygiene products and deodorants.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Multifunctional products are gaining popularity

3.1.2 Favourable Regulatory Frameworks from Various Countries

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments of Organic Personal Care

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Organic Personal Care Market, By Product

4.1 Skin Care

4.2 Hair Care

4.3 Oral care

4.4 Cosmetics

4.5 Other Products

4.5.1.1 Hand hygiene

4.5.1.2 Feminine hygiene products

4.5.1.3 Deodorants

5 Organic Personal Care Market, By Geography

6 Key Player Activities

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

6.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

6.3 Product Launch & Expansions

6.4 Other Activities

7 Leading Companies

7.1 Estee Lauder

7.2 Walgreens

7.3 Kiehl's

7.4 Burt's Bee

7.5 Origins Natural Resources

7.6 L'Occitane en Provence

7.7 Bare Escentuals

7.8 Aarogyam wellness

7.9 Natura Cosméticos S.A

7.10 Aveda Corporation

7.11 Yves Rocher

7.12 Arbonne International

7.13 The Hain Celestial Group

7.14 Amway

7.15 The Body Shop

