TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/22/17 -- Belo Sun Mining Corp. ("Belo Sun" or the "Company") (TSX: BSX) has received an order from the judge of the Agrarian Court of Altamira issuing a temporary 180-day injunction halting certain work related to the Construction Licence ("LI") for the Volta Grande Project. The purpose of the injunction is to provide time for the relocation of certain families living in an area in proximity to the Volta Grande Gold Project.

The relocation plan approved in the LI provided a program for families living near the project site, allowing them flexibility to decide to relocate at a time of their choosing, with expenses covered by the Company.

Peter Tagliamonte, President and CEO, commented, "We are disappointed by this temporary injunction, however, these hurdles are expected and we view this as normal course in the permitting process. We have strong support from communities within our area of influence and a very good relocation program that was to be implemented over the course of the mine construction. Our local Brazilian counsel is confident that the decision of the Court will be overturned on appeal. We intend to diligently take appropriate steps to reverse the decision and we remain open to dialogue with all relevant authorities."

About Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun Mining Corp. is a Canadian-based mining company with a portfolio of gold-focused properties in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on the development of its 100%-owned flagship Volta Grande project. Belo Sun trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "BSX". For more information, please visit www.belosun.com

