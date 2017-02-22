ASHBURN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/22/17 -- Current Salon & Color Bar was recognized as one of the Best Hair Salons in the area in the Loudoun Times-Mirror's Best of Loudoun 2017 poll.

"We have been overwhelmed by the support from our community during our five years in Ashburn," said Nese Altas, Co-owner and Lead Stylist at Current Salon. "Thank you to our incredible clients and to the readers of the Loudoun Times-Mirror who took the time to recognize our work."

Current Salon opened its doors in May of 2012, quickly attracting a large following in Loudoun County. The salon has been consistently recognized as one of the top hair salons in Northern Virginia. Its award-winning stylists specialize in contemporary and traditional cuts; styling; conditioning and color treatments including balayage, ombre, sombre and babylights; waxing and threading; and bridal and makeup services.

"Our salon remains committed to exceptional service and assembling a team of some of the very best talent Northern Virginia has to offer," said Ryan Mallard, Co-Owner and Managing Director. "Many thanks to our clients for the recognition and to our staff for their continued commitment to ongoing professional development and providing incredible service."

Current Salon will be moving to its new home in One Loudoun this summer. "The demand for our services has grown exponentially since opening," Mallard shared. "This new location doubles our current salon space, allowing us to grow our team and expand our service offerings."

The new space will feature a larger color bar, more styling stations and a private room for bridal parties and other groups. Additionally, multiple treatment rooms and the added space will allow for the expansion into other services, including hair extensions, permanent makeup, and more specifically, microblading.

Visit Current Salon on Facebook for updates on the buildout throughout the process as well as plans for the grand opening celebration.

