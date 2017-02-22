DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/22/17 -- Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC PINK: UBQU), through its subsidiary HempLife Today™, is announcing a very important step in streamlining a new process for verification of its CannazALL™ CBD products to help boost sales and greater overall consumer trust in its popular CannazALL™ brand.

Under this new development all CannazALL™ CBD products will continue to be internally and third-party tested and a new retrieval process will be created so that new and existing consumers have additional clarification on the quality of the products they are ordering and consuming. The company believes that giving consumers easier access to this information will help boost consumer confidence which should naturally result in additional sales, repeat orders, and a boost in revenues.

With the internal and third party verification all CannazALL™ products are currently, and will continue to be, tested and certified for the following:

CBD Potency

Additional cannabinoid potency

THC amounts (Well under even the legal limits)

Pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents and terpenes

The company expects to have easier access third party COA's (Certificate of Analysis), available to consumers via a special portal that will be available on the HempLife Today Website at www.HempLifeToday.com within the next 30 days.

"Our CannazALL CBD products are developed to be the highest quality possible," says James Ballas, CEO "and we are proud of every aspect of our products from seed to consumer. With our continued ease of access to vital transparency documents and the way we are going to make our COA's available, our customers will see that we do things differently from many others and that the Cannazall brand is a start in this industry."

"With our new system there will be a better, faster, and more concise manner in which our customers can access this very important information," adds Tim Zorn, President. "This is important to the continued growth of the company and helps ensure and instill confidence with our customers."

While other companies do have COA's available, HempLife Today™ is developing a better, more interactive, way for its customers to get this fresh information on demand, and the company will have more information about this in the weeks ahead.

About Ubiquitech (HempLife Today™)

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiaries is a dynamic multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, and traditional marketing, to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion dollar industries like its subsidiary HempLifeToday.com™

HempLifeToday™ focuses on the exciting and dynamic new thinking in the world today that recognizes the important health and life enriching enhancement that CBD Oil from the Hemp plant can bring. Through its network of quality USA growers HempLifeToday.com™ has developed multiple and proprietary CannazALL™ CBD oil products that include; It's popular CBD Tinctures, Oils, GelCaps, CBD Powder, Skin Salve, Wax Crumble, and e-liquid, all offered @ www.HempLifeToday.com

