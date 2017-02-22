BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/22/17 -- InCrowd, a provider of real-time market intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare firms, introduces MicroQual, a qualitative research solution that applies the principles of micro research -- brevity and iteration -- to the qualitative market research process for healthcare. In early use by brand-name medical product providers, MicroQual reduced the typical 8- to 12-week process of securing and conducting qualitative interviews down to just one to two weeks -- enabling greater efficiency, flexibility, and a richer, more complete set of market insights that are essential to speeding vital treatments to market.

Typical qualitative research efforts are slow, fragmented, and chaotic, often involving the coordination of multiple companies and stakeholders, and painfully difficult scheduling of both moderators and participants. By leveraging InCrowd's award-winning micro research approach, MicroQual automates and streamlines the process of coordinating and executing qualitative virtual research. It enables teams to schedule series of "micro meetings"-- brief, virtual meetings with participants as short as 20-minutes -- and conduct them with ease, respecting participants' highly-limited time. Scheduling interview as fast as same-day, MicroQual helps teams focus on accessing the subtleties of participants' feedback instead of drowning in program details -- and obtain a more comprehensive perspective on the market that they need for product development, competitive monitoring, message testing, and M&A decisions.

"The qualitative market research process still has way too much friction that gets in the way of delivering timely information to support important business decisions," said Janet Kosloff, CEO and co-founder of InCrowd. "MicroQual does for qualitative research what InCrowd has pioneered and proven in quantitative life science market research. It helps life science and healthcare organizations to gather more comprehensive qualitative insights, faster, and with far greater efficiency."

A recent InCrowd study shows that of the 40% of physicians who do not participate in qualitative interviews, 36% say it's because they don't have enough time, with more than 70% saying they would share their opinions in qualitative interviews if they were 15 to 20 minutes. Having more healthcare professionals willing to participate in qualitative interviews means less bias.

An early MicroQual client was able to fill its qualitative study in a matter of days when failed by another vendor after seven weeks of trying to schedule their target audience. The entire project was completed in a week with InCrowd.

InCrowd's MicroQual enhances qualitative research delivery by:

Incorporating real-time scheduling for as fast as same-day interviews

Enabling follow-up interviews with participants or specific quantitative survey respondents

Applying methodologies that InCrowd has proven in thousands of quantitative research engagements to the qualitative market research domain

Simplifying complicated communications between all parties

Ensuring blinding by design

Minimizing the time between question and insight





