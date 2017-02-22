LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/22/17 -- Green Cures and Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTC PINK: GRCU) has announced the successful debut of their exclusive Hollywood Hemp® branded skin care products on Amazon.com -- delivering these timely products to enthusiastic consumers with the undisputed leader in online retail worldwide.

Amazon's U.S. online sales growth last year was more than anyone else's combined, their North American sales increased 25.2% in 2016 alone to just over $135.99 Billion according to Statista.com. This is indeed a key development for GRCU.

In addition to this development, GRCU has also announced the upcoming completion of its Jimi Hendrix ® branded Hemp Tea, "We are very excited to introduce this delicious product to Jimi Hendrix fans worldwide," states Andrew Pitsicalis, CEO of Purple Haze Properties and Branding Representative for GRCU. Pitsicalis added, "Production has taken a little longer than first expected, however, rushing a major product before it was truly ready just to get it out, is not how we want to conduct business. It is important to the company that we have the best to be the best. To have long term investment returns, we have to have top quality products and that's what we will have."

Lastly, GRCU has also proudly announced that all-natural formulas have been developed for its Roberto Duran Champion Energy Shots to meet the demands of organic minded consumers worldwide."

