Lithium-ion Batteries 2016-2026 - Over 170 Detailed Pages of New Forecasts, Analysis & Infographics - Research and Markets

This report has over 170 detailed slide-format pages of new forecasts, analysis and infographics seeing the future with depth on technology trends, needs and market forecasts. The emphasis is almost entirely on the present and the future such as how parameters will improve and lower costs, new shapes and mechanical properties, improved safety and non-flammable non-toxic versions will open up new markets. Over 450 manufacturers are compared in chemistry, assembly and sales thrust.

The structure of the report is a comprehensive executive summary and conclusions with forecasts, issues, road-maps etc. This is followed by an introduction looking at battery basics and lithium-ion in particular. An applications chapter maps parameters and solutions with detail on the largest market of the coming decade - the trillion dollar electric vehicle business in 2026.

Subsequent chapters delve into the new characteristics needed and the technology to achieve them. Finally, the report has a unique new listing of over 450 manufacturers of Li-ion cells by country, anode, cathode, electrolyte, structure and application where data are established.



The Japanese and Koreans control the key technology and, with the Chinese, the production. The Tesla Gigafactory using Japanese Panasonic Technology will exceed all this capacity but our calculations show that many gigafactories will be needed in the decade. We say who will build others.

7. Anode, cathode, electrolyte, construction, applications of the lithium batteries of 450 manufacturers

