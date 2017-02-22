Crownpeak Launches New Layer 3, 4, And 7 Cyber Defense Product Proven To Withstand The World's Largest DDoS Attacks

DENVER, Feb. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Crownpeak, a cloud-first digital experience management company, today announced a new cyber security offering designed to detect, analyze and defend against DDoS volumetric attacks and other Layer 7 (application level) cyber threats.

Crownpeak's new Advanced Web Hosting service is able to distinguish between malicious and non-malicious requests, with no downtime or impact on the end-user experience. The new Layer 7 defense adds to a robust Layer 3 and 4 defense Crownpeak offered previously.

Integrating several Amazon Web Services offerings, including Amazon CloudFront, Web Application Firewall (WAF), AWS Lambda and Amazon CloudWatch, the Advanced Web Hosting service is erected and configured to block traffic from a range of recognized sources of cyber-crime and automated spam, helping keep websites safe from a variety of attacks, vulnerability exploits and spam.

"In a world where DDoS attacks are becoming more frequent and sophisticated by the day, enterprise companies need protections that go beyond traditional perimeter defense technologies," Crownpeak Chief Technology Officer, Adrian Newby says.

During the product's beta testing, a staged DDoS attack was launched against the public corporate website of BNY Mellon, a Crownpeak customer and leading financial institution, in order to demonstrate and prove the magnitude of attacks the site's infrastructure could sustain.

The results of the test prove that Crownpeak's Advanced Web Hosting service is able to handle one million requests per second, filtering out artificially generated traffic while still connecting legitimate traffic to the targeted website.

"We are responsible for building, delivering and managing websites for some of the largest companies in the world, and we're excited to launch a proven product that will protect them from some very real, emerging cyber threats," Newby adds.

The Advanced Web Hosting service provides an intelligent, defensive and scalable perimeter that can be applied toany Crownpeak-hosted site or application to offer instant protection.

Some benefits of Crownpeak's new Advanced Web Hosting service include:

Domain expertise - Crownpeak handles all strategy, configuration, and implementation giving customers the level of protection needed to filter out malicious traffic, while ensuring legitimate traffic gets access.

Constant evolution - As new threats in the marketplace emerge, Crownpeak stays ahead of them, making and releasing adjustments as needed, often in real-time.

Quick and seamless integration - Can be implemented and configured in just a couple of days.

Collective intelligence - Threat intelligence is pooled so a defense is continuously evolving. By observing an attack against one customer, Crownpeak will assess the applicability of the defense to the broader base and make it immediately available for all customers.

Customizable - Customers may choose between a standard configuration or a custom one designed, delivered and managed by Crownpeak's Advanced Solutions Group.

About Crownpeak

Founded in January 2001, Crownpeak was the first company to offer web content management through a SaaS solution. Today, leading brands trust Crownpeak's cloud-first Digital Experience Management (DXM) platform to quickly and easily create, deploy and optimize customer experiences across digital touchpoints at scale."Crownpeak provides a complete solution for DXM featuring content management, personalization, search and hosting, in addition to fully integrated Digital Quality Management (DQM) to ensure brand integrity and meet compliance requirements. More than 180 customers including Unilever, BNY Mellon, Thomson Reuters, Eli Lilly, and Aflac rely on Crownpeak to deliver engaging experiences that delight customers, promote loyalty and deliver results. For more information please visit, crownpeak.com

Crownpeak is an Amazon Web Services Advanced Technology Partner.

