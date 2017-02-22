Single Board Computer Market to hit $1.2bn by 2024: Global Market Insights Inc.

OCEAN VIEW, Delaware, February 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The industry report "Single Board Computer Market Size By Technology (VME, cPCI, VPX, xTCA), By Service (System Integration, Customization, Aftersales), By Processor (ARM, x86, Atom, PowerPC), By Application (Industrial Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Medical, Entertainment), By End-Use (Test & Measurement, Communication, Data Processing, Research), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil), Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2016 - 2024" by Global Market Insights, Inc. says Single Board Computer Market size is slated to cross USD 1.2 billion by 2024.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160418/799556-a )



Increasing penetration in the healthcare sector is anticipated to drive the single board computer market growth over the forecast timeline. SBCs are integrated in the medical equipment on a large scale owing to high reliability and capability of providing efficient healthcare solutions and services. Moreover, increasing utilization of the devices in other medical applications such as customized medical monitoring systems, medical electronic devices, and fault tolerant wearable computers will contribute to the single board computer market size in the next eight years.

High demand across consumer electronics may provide huge growth opportunities to the single board computer market growth. This can be attributed to the rising usage in a variety of electronic devices such as mobile phones, tablets, and gaming consoles. Rising penetration of consumer electronics equipped with SBCs is increasing among several end-use industries due to reduction in the prices.

Request for a sample of this research report @https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/708

The increasing adoption of artificial intelligence coupled with the technology advancements such as enhanced reliability offered with the integration of SBCs due to increase in demand for solving complex problems provide lucrative growth opportunities to the single board computer market size.

Browse key industry insights spread across 160 pages with 166 market data tables & 128 figures & charts from this 2017 report Single Board Computer Market in detail along with the table of contents at:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/single-board-computer-sbc-market

VME technology segment contributed significantly to the single board computer market share, primarily due to its ability to be used in rugged industrial applications such as controlling motors and actuators. In addition, it provides real-time computing options and can support multi-master CPU arrangements to boost performance and processing bandwidth.

Customization services are anticipated to grow significantly over the coming years due to the increasing demand for tailor-made devices in the industrial automation and aerospace & defense sectors. Customized solutions offer specific hardware and software requirements for several applications. Furthermore, they provide enhanced degree of flexibility to the SBC and reduce cost and manufacturing time.

x86 based single board computer market is driven by features such as faster processing and better power saving capabilities, making it suitable for harsh industrial environments. These processors are flexible and can be integrated with several new technologies effortlessly. For instance, Udoo x86 SBC is assimilated with the Curie module by intel, which includes a Bluetooth Low Energy radio.

Aerospace & defense applications segment are to observe high growth prospects with an estimated CAGR of over 13% in the next eight years owing to the rising demand for high density communication and enhanced performance in SWaP constrained environments. Furthermore, SBCs aids in transmission and reception of channels for air-data information for autopilots, displays and other flight associated controls on commercial and military aircraft.

U.S. single board computer market share was over 40% due to the presence of major players operating in the industry such as Advantech, Allied Electronics. Moreover, high demand across aerospace and defense may propel the regional growth. Advancements in the technology to offer low cost and efficient products have instigated the adoption across education sector for research related projects and among electronics engineers & professionals involved in the electronics design and development.

Industry participants include VersaLogic Corp., Wandboard, Digi International, Advantech, Kontron, Eurotech Group, Adlink Technology, Radisys, Advantech, Olimex, Mercury Systems, UDOO, American Portwell, Arbor Solutions, Logic and NETBurner. Companies are focusing on efficient design and expansion of seamless connectivity to gain industry share. waste to protect health and environment by providing rational measures to curb pollution and environmental degradation.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/708

(SBC) single board computer market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue in USD million from 2013 to 2024, for the following segments:

Single Board Computer Market By Technology VME cPCI VPX xTCA Others

Single Board Computer Market By Service System integration Customization After-sale

Single Board Computer Market By Processor ARM x86 Atom PowerPC Others

Single Board Computer Market By Application Industrial automation Aerospace & defense Transportation Medical Entertainment Others

Single Board Computer Market By End-Use Test & measurement Communication Data processing Research Others

The above information is provided on a regional and country basis for the following: North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany France Italy Russia Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Browse Related Reports:

-Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Size By Application (Data Processing, Industrial, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Telecom, Military & Aerospace), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2015 - 2022

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/field-programmable-gate-array-fpga-market-size



- Embedded System Market Size By Application (Automotive, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Healthcare, Military & Aerospace), By Product (Software, Hardware) Industry Outlook Report, Regional Analysis, Application Development Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2016 - 2023

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/embedded-system-market



About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone:1-302-846-7766

Toll Free:1-888-689-0688

Email:sales@gminsights.com

Web:https://www.gminsights.com

Blog:https://gminsights.wordpress.com

Connect with us:Facebook|Google+|LinkedIn|Twitter