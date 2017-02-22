DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 02/22/17 -- Masergy Communications Inc. today announced its Managed Software Defined WAN (SD-WAN) has been recognized by Business Intelligence Group in their 2017 BIG Innovation Awards program.

Masergy's Managed SD-WAN achieved the award for its ability to streamline the design, deployment, and management of application-aware wide area networks via combinations of premise, cloud and virtualized (vCPE), utilizing both broadband and MPLS connections.

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the 2017 BIG Innovation Awards. Masergy's unique Managed SD-WAN captured the judges' attention for its innovation and ability to address complex application environments.

"The sheer pace of innovation is accelerating in virtually every industry as new technology allows corporations and other organizations to rethink how they approach and solve real problems that affect the way we work," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Masergy."

Masergy's Managed SD-WAN enables enhanced network designs that drive application performance and security while optimizing price/performance. Other key benefits include:

Embedded analytics

Centralized policy and configuration management

Multi active path design with dynamic path control

Six business intent overlays mapped to existing MPLS QoS





"Masergy's Managed SD-WAN delivers the most advanced SD-WAN feature set on the market, mitigating the risks associated with deploying a new technology on your own," said Tim Naramore, CTO, Masergy. "Our Managed SD-WAN extends our long-standing tradition of award-winning innovation by improving and simplifying global connectivity for customers."

About Masergy

Masergy owns and operates the largest independent Software Defined Platform in the world, delivering hybrid networking, managed security and cloud communication solutions to global enterprises. Our patented technology, customizable solutions and unmatched customer experience are why a growing number of leading organizations rely on Masergy to deliver performance beyond expectations. Learn more about Masergy and follow us on our blog Transforming Enterprise IT, Twitter @Masergy, LinkedIn and Facebook.

