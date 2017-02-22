TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/22/17 -- HARTE GOLD CORP. ("Harte Gold") (TSX: HRT)(OTC: HRTFF)(FRANKFURT: H4O) - Harte Gold is pleased to announce that expansion step-out drilling on 100 meter grid spacing at the Middle Zone continues to deliver excellent results.

Highlights:

-- Drilling in a northerly direction continues to increase the size of the Middle Zone -- Drill holes WZ-16-49 and WZ-17-52 returned excellent grades and good widths to the north -- Drilling will continue to step out on 100 meter intervals to the north, south and at depth in order to define the mineralized envelope of the Middle Zone Discovery. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Hole # From To Grade (g/t) Width (m) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- WZ-16-48 522.05 525.60 3.18 3.55 Including 522.05 522.75 8.64 0.70 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- WZ-16-49 423.60 426.78 23.55 3.18 Including 425.75 426.78 69.80 1.03 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- WZ-17-50 478.26 479.97 1.01 1.71 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- WZ-17-51(i) 598.00 600.31 1.85 2.31 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- WZ-17-52 580.70 584.20 37.95 3.50 Including 581.70 582.30 204.00 0.60 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- (widths are core intersection lengths and approximate 80% true width, assay results are uncut, fire assay with metallic screen on samples greater than 10 g/t) (i)WZ-16-51 drill Intersection is situated within a 10 meter wide anomalous shear zone

Harte Gold has now drilled eleven (11) holes in the Middle Zone. Starting from a depth below surface of 200 meters, the known mineralized envelope now measures 400 x 400 meters and is open on strike and at depth. Please see Long Section and Cross Section below.

http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1086477m.pdf

Stephen G. Roman, Chairman, President and CEO of Harte Gold said: "We're very pleased with the results of our Middle Zone drill program. Drill hole WZ-17-52 is the most northerly and highest grade drill hole to date. Harte Gold continues to focus its exploration drilling on the Middle Zone with the objective of expanding the area of known gold mineralization and assess the potential of the Sugar Zone, Middle and Wolf Zones at depth."

About Harte Gold Corp.

Harte Gold Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of its 100% owned Sugar Zone property where it has permitted a 70,000 tonne Advanced Exploration Bulk Sample for the Sugar Zone Deposit. The Sugar Zone property is located 80 kilometers east of the Hemlo Gold Camp. The Preliminary Economic Assessment dated July 12, 2012, contains an Indicated Resource of 980,900 tonnes, grading 10.13 g/t for 319,280 ounces of contained gold (uncapped) and an Inferred Resource of 580,500 tonnes, grading 8.36 g/t Au for 155,960 ounces of contained gold (uncapped). The mineral resource was prepared in compliance with NI 43-101 guidelines. George A. Flach P. Geo, Vice President Exploration, is the Qualified Person for Harte Gold and has prepared, supervised the preparation, or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release. Harte Gold also holds the Stoughton-Abitibi property located on the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone adjacent and on strike of the Holloway Gold Mine.

QA/QC Statement

The company has implemented a quality assurance and control ("QA/QC") program to ensure sampling and analysis of mine and exploration work is conducted in accordance with industry standards. Drill core is sawn in half with one half of the core shipped to Actlabs Laboratories located in Thunder Bay, ON, while the other half is retained at the company's core facilities in White River for future verification. Certified reference standards and blanks are inserted into the sample stream on a regular interval basis and monitored as part of the QA/QC program. Gold analysis is performed by fire assay using atomic absorption, gravimetric or pulp metallic finish.

Common Shares Outstanding: 437,737,982

