sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 22.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,472 Euro		+0,008
+1,72 %
WKN: A2DKZF ISIN: CA80876P2061 Ticker-Symbol: 26X1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCIENTIFIC METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SCIENTIFIC METALS CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,457
0,477
14:20
0,466
0,475
14:20
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MGX MINERALS INC
MGX MINERALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MGX MINERALS INC1,042-0,76 %
SCIENTIFIC METALS CORP0,472+1,72 %