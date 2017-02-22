eQ PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 22 February 2017 at 2:00 p.m.











Person subject to the notification requirement



Name: Ab Evelem Oy



Position: Closely associated person



(X) Legal person







(1):Closely associated person



Name: Jåfs, Staffan



Position: Other senior manager







Issuer: eQ Oyj



LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68







Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION



Reference number: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68_20170221153558_5



____________________________________________











Transaction date: 2017-02-21



Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)



Instrument type: SHARE



ISIN: FI0009009617



Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL











Transaction Details



(1): Volume: 137 Unit price: 8,55000 EUR



(2): Volume: 700 Unit price: 8,55000 EUR



(3): Volume: 119 Unit price: 8,55000 EUR



(4): Volume: 35 Unit price: 8,55000 EUR



(5): Volume: 345 Unit price: 8,55000 EUR



(6): Volume: 116 Unit price: 8,55000 EUR



(7): Volume: 400 Unit price: 8,55000 EUR



(8): Volume: 40 Unit price: 8,55000 EUR



(9): Volume: 200 Unit price: 8,55000 EUR



(10): Volume: 68 Unit price: 8,55000 EUR



(11): Volume: 132 Unit price: 8,57000 EUR



(12): Volume: 500 Unit price: 8,57000 EUR



(13): Volume: 244 Unit price: 8,57000 EUR



(14): Volume: 58 Unit price: 8,57000 EUR







Aggregated transactions



(14): Volume: 3094 Volume weighted average price: 8.55604 EUR



____________________________________________







Transaction date: 2017-02-20



Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)



Instrument type: SHARE



ISIN: FI0009009617



Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL











Transaction Details



(1): Volume: 92 Unit price: 8,57000 EUR



(2): Volume: 496 Unit price: 8,57000 EUR



(3): Volume: 97 Unit price: 8,57000 EUR



(4): Volume: 175 Unit price: 8,57000 EUR



(5): Volume: 46 Unit price: 8,57000 EUR







Aggregated transactions



(5): Volume: 906 Volume weighted average price: 8.57000 EUR











eQ Plc Janne Larma, CEO



Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi