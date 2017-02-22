eQ PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 22 February 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ab Evelem Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Closely associated person
Name: Jåfs, Staffan
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: eQ Oyj
LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68_20170221153558_5
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2017-02-21
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009009617
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction Details
(1): Volume: 137 Unit price: 8,55000 EUR
(2): Volume: 700 Unit price: 8,55000 EUR
(3): Volume: 119 Unit price: 8,55000 EUR
(4): Volume: 35 Unit price: 8,55000 EUR
(5): Volume: 345 Unit price: 8,55000 EUR
(6): Volume: 116 Unit price: 8,55000 EUR
(7): Volume: 400 Unit price: 8,55000 EUR
(8): Volume: 40 Unit price: 8,55000 EUR
(9): Volume: 200 Unit price: 8,55000 EUR
(10): Volume: 68 Unit price: 8,55000 EUR
(11): Volume: 132 Unit price: 8,57000 EUR
(12): Volume: 500 Unit price: 8,57000 EUR
(13): Volume: 244 Unit price: 8,57000 EUR
(14): Volume: 58 Unit price: 8,57000 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(14): Volume: 3094 Volume weighted average price: 8.55604 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2017-02-20
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009009617
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction Details
(1): Volume: 92 Unit price: 8,57000 EUR
(2): Volume: 496 Unit price: 8,57000 EUR
(3): Volume: 97 Unit price: 8,57000 EUR
(4): Volume: 175 Unit price: 8,57000 EUR
(5): Volume: 46 Unit price: 8,57000 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(5): Volume: 906 Volume weighted average price: 8.57000 EUR
eQ Plc Janne Larma, CEO
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi
