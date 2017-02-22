EDM hits 2016 fundraising target for Macmillan

MANCHESTER, England, February 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

EDM, a leading global provider of training simulators to the civil aviation and defence sectors, announced today that it hit its fundraising target for Macmillan Cancer Support in 2016.

Last year staff at the company organised and participated in a range of activities to raise money for people affected by cancer including a cake sale, Christmas Festive Day, Go Sober and online auction of unwanted household goods. Combining these fundraising initiatives with company donations, EDM raised £7000 for Macmillan last year.

"A massive thank you to everyone at EDM for raising £7000," said Becky Bainton, Macmillan Fundraising Manager. "This could help to keep two local Macmillan Information Centres stocked with all the information they need to support people living with cancer for a whole year. We have 11 centres across Greater Manchester and so this contribution will make a huge difference."

For information about Macmillan visit: www.macmillan.org.uk

For information about EDM visit: www.edm.ltd.uk

About EDM

EDM is a leading global provider of training simulators to the civil aviation, defence, rail and other industries. Combining the highest engineering standards with leading-edge technologies, EDM providesairlines withDoor Trainers, Cabin Service Trainers, Cabin Emergency Evacuation Trainers andFull SizeMockups and defence organisations withProcedure Trainers, Maintenance Trainers, Ejection Seats, Simulators and Full Size Replicas. Serving organisations worldwide from its UK headquarters, EDM is committed to delivering exceptional quality and value to its clients to help them enhance safety and operational efficiency.