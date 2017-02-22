Global $15.5 Billion Agricultural Micronutrients Market Analysis & Trends 2013-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 8.9% over the next decade to reach approximately $15.5 billion by 2025.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing trend towards contract farming, increased worldwide demand for agriculture micronutrients and rise in the production of bio-fuel crops.

Based on form the market is categorized into Chelated and Non-Chelated. Chelated segment is further sub-segmented into Diethylene Triamine Pentaacetic Acid (DTPA), Ethylenediamine Di-2-Hydroxyphenyl Acetate (EDDHA), Ethylenediaminetetraacetic Acid (EDTA), Hydroxybenzyl Ethylenediamine Diacetic Acid(HBED) and D,L-Aspartic Acid N-(1,2-Dicarboxyethyl) Tetrasodium Salt (IDHA).

Depending on the application the market is segmented by foliar, soil, fertigation and other applications. Other Applications are further sub-segmented into hydroponics and seed treatment.

By type, market is segregated by zinc, manganese, boron, molybdenum, iron, copper and other types. Other types are further sub-segmented into cobalt, chlorid and nickel.

Based on crop type the market is categorized into fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses, cereals & grains and other crop types. Other crop types are further sub-segmented into pasture grassland, plantation, permanent crops, floriculture and other cultivation.

Report Highlights:

- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing trend towards Contract Farming

3.1.2 Increased worldwide demand for agriculture micronutrients

3.1.3 Rise in the production of bio-fuel crops

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Agricultural Micronutrients Market, By Form

4.1 Chelated

4.1.1.1 Diethylene Triamine Pentaacetic Acid (DTPA)

4.1.1.2 Ethylenediamine Di-2-Hydroxyphenyl Acetate (EDDHA)

4.1.1.3 Ethylenediaminetetraacetic Acid (EDTA)

4.1.1.4 Hydroxybenzyl Ethylenediamine Diacetic Acid(HBED)

4.1.1.5 D,L-Aspartic Acid N-(1,2-Dicarboxyethyl) Tetrasodium Salt (IDHA)

4.2 Non-Chelated

5 Agricultural Micronutrients Market, By Application

5.1 Foliar

5.2 Soil

5.3 Fertigation

5.4 Other Applications

5.4.1.1 Hydroponics

5.4.1.2 Seed Treatment

6 Agricultural Micronutrients Market, By Type

6.1 Zinc

6.2 Manganese

6.3 Boron

6.4 Molybdenum

6.5 Iron

6.6 Copper

6.7 Other Types

6.7.1.1 Cobalt

6.7.1.2 Chloride

6.7.1.3 Nickel

7 Agricultural Micronutrients Market, By Crop Type

7.1 Fruits & Vegetables

7.2 Oilseeds & Pulses

7.3 Cereals & Grains

7.4 Other Crop Types

7.4.1.1 Pasture Grassland

7.4.1.2 Plantation

7.4.1.3 Permanent Crops

7.4.1.4 Floriculture

7.4.1.5 Other Cultivation

7.4.1.5.1 Other Cultivation Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

8 Agricultural Micronutrients Market, By Geography

9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities

10 Leading Companies

10.1 Agrium Inc.

10.2 Akzo Nobel N.V.

10.3 Auriga Industries A/S

10.4 BASF SE

10.5 Bayer CropScience

10.6 Brandt Consolidated Inc.

10.7 Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals

10.8 Dow Chemical Co.,

10.9 E. I. DUPONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY

10.10 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

10.11 Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

10.12 The Mosaic Company

10.13 Valagro

10.14 Yara International ASA

10.15 Zuari Agro Chemicals

