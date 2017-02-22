The Body Shop Make-Up Look for House of Holland AW17

LONDON, February 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Hip Hop Attitude with a Country Heart

The House of Holland AW17 show featured The Body Shop cruelty-free make-up, which is packed with 100% vegetarian ingredients, nearly half being vegan. It is formulated without petrolatum, mineral oil, gluten or carmine. Enriched with Community Trade ingredients like honey and marula oil, and of course never, ever tested on animals.

The make-up team was headed up by Ciara O'Shea, newly appointed Global Makeup Artist for The Body Shop.

Products used :

Face

Fresh Nude Foundation

Concealer All-in-One

Lightening Touch

Lightening Shade Adjusting Drops

Eyes

Eye Definer in Green

Eye Definer in Pink

Eye Definer in Purple

Matte Kajal White

Brow and Lash Gel

New Eye Colour Stick Bali Sunstone (Orange) - coming soon (July)

New Lash Hero Fibres Extension Texas Topaz (Blue) - coming soon (July)

New Glossing drops - coming soon

Glitter (make-up artists own)

Lips

Matte Lipstick Sienna Rose

Skincare

Aloe Calming Toner

Aloe Soothing Day Cream

Vitamin E Aqua Boost Essence Lotion

Vitamin E Moisture Serum

Vitamin E Eye Cream

Vitamin E Lip Care SPF 15

Henry Holland Quote

"The beauty look is so integral to telling the narrative of the collection. This look is a modern and bold take on Americana"