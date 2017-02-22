The Body Shop Make-Up Look for House of Holland AW17

LONDON, February 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Hip Hop Attitude with a Country Heart
The House of Holland AW17 show featured The Body Shop cruelty-free make-up, which is packed with 100% vegetarian ingredients, nearly half being vegan. It is formulated without petrolatum, mineral oil, gluten or carmine. Enriched with Community Trade ingredients like honey and marula oil, and of course never, ever tested on animals.
(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/470479/The_Body_Shop_House_of_Holland_show.jpg )
The make-up team was headed up by Ciara O'Shea, newly appointed Global Makeup Artist for The Body Shop.
Products used:
Face
Fresh Nude Foundation
Concealer All-in-One
Lightening Touch
Lightening Shade Adjusting Drops
Eyes
Eye Definer in Green
Eye Definer in Pink
Eye Definer in Purple
Matte Kajal White
Brow and Lash Gel
New Eye Colour Stick Bali Sunstone (Orange) - coming soon (July)
New Lash Hero Fibres Extension Texas Topaz (Blue) - coming soon (July)
New Glossing drops - coming soon
Glitter (make-up artists own)
Lips
Matte Lipstick Sienna Rose
Skincare
Aloe Calming Toner
Aloe Soothing Day Cream
Vitamin E Aqua Boost Essence Lotion
Vitamin E Moisture Serum
Vitamin E Eye Cream
Vitamin E Lip Care SPF 15
Henry Holland Quote
"The beauty look is so integral to telling the narrative of the collection. This look is a modern and bold take on Americana"