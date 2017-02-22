sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 22.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

43,711 Euro		+1,675
+3,98 %
WKN: A11662 ISIN: US36162J1060 Ticker-Symbol: GEG 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
GEO GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GEO GROUP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,726
45,231
14:16
44,658
45,163
14:06
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GEO GROUP INC
GEO GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GEO GROUP INC43,711+3,98 %