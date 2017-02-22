Global $36.3 Billion Electronic Health Records Market Analysis & Trends 2013-2025: Leading Players, Supply Chain Trends, Technological Innovations, Key Developments and Future Strategies - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Electronic Health Records Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Electronic Health Records is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 6.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $36.3 million by 2025.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising consequences of patient access to personal health information, adoption of health information technology by physicians, technological advancements in electronic health records and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on end user the market is categorized into physician offices, ambulatory use, hospitals and other end users. Ambulatory use segment is further divided into clinics, retail pharmacy, and stand-alone facilities.

By product the market is segmented into software as services, web- based EHR and client-server based EHR.

