

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK economy expanded more than initially estimated in the fourth quarter of 2016 on manufacturing activity, but the overall growth for the year slowed down due to weak stock-building.



Gross domestic product advanced 0.7 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, slightly faster than the 0.6 percent growth estimated on January 26, the second estimate from the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday.



This was the 16th consecutive quarterly increase and the strongest performance since the final quarter of 2015.



The revision to overall growth was caused by changes in manufacturing output, which grew 1.2 percent versus the previous estimate of 0.7 percent. Meanwhile, mining and quarrying output decreased 7 percent, revised from 6.9 percent fall.



At the same time, the dominant service sector expanded 0.8 percent, unrevised from the initial estimate. Construction output showed a small increase of 0.2 percent instead of 0.1 percent.



On the expenditure side, household consumption and net trade were the positive contributors to growth, while gross capital formation made a negative contribution.



On a yearly basis, GDP growth held steady at 2 percent in the fourth quarter. Initially, the growth was estimated at 2.2 percent.



The growth figure for 2016 was revised down to 1.8 percent from 2 percent. This was also slower than the 2.2 percent expansion seen in 2015.



British consumer spending, one of the main driver of growth, is widely expected to weaken in the year ahead on rising inflation.



Businesses will likely become more cautious over investment and employment as the economy shows increasing signs of slowing and uncertainties over the outlook are magnified by 'Brexit' negotiations coming to the forefront after the government triggers Article 50, IHS Markit economist Howard Archer said.



On the positive side, Archer said a markedly weaker pound should support UK exports, although there is the risk that exports could be hampered by mounting political uncertainties.



While the outlook remains uncertain, Paul Hollingsworth, an economist at Capital Economics, thinks that the economy will hold up better than most expect.



The Bank of England earlier projected the growth rate to ease to 0.5 percent in the first quarter of 2017, citing subdued outlook for household spending. Nonetheless, the bank forecast 2 percent growth for 2017.



Another report from the ONS showed that gross fixed capital formation was unchanged at GBP 78.0 billion in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, business investment dropped 1 percent to GBP 43.5 billion.



Services output increased 0.2 percent in December from November, marking the seventh consecutive month-on-month positive services growth.



