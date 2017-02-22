Mild Hybrid 48V Vehicles 2016-2031: Technology Analysis, Conference Report & Conclusions - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Mild Hybrid 48V Vehicles 2016-2031 - Market Forecasts and Technology Roadmaps for Cars, Trucks and Other Vehicles" report to their offering.

This unique report forecasts 2016-2031 for 48V systems in cars and for the different types of electric car which compete with 48V systems to replace conventional cars. For clarity, many infographics are presented. This is analysis by experts not simply a consolidation of information out there.

The new, original figures for the addressable market for 48V cars is plotted alongside the figures likely to be achieved for this period. The 48V technology roadmap is put in context by overall electric vehicle technology trends in infographics. Based on Volkswagen methodology, the four generations of 48V system are scoped in time this extra information giving a wider opportunity than that normally addressed. For example, many forms of multiple energy harvesting and recuperation will be enabled.

There is then a Technology Analysis which includes a look at the synergy with 48V pure electric power-trains. The widening range of 48V parts being added to the basic 48V systems is investigated as they progress towards 48V alone. The relevance to small vs large cars and premium vs mainstream cars is clarified by year then the progress with the different building blocks is examined in depth.

In particular, the reversible torque assisting motor generator is examined, comparing the different options being pursued such as permanent magnet vs switched reluctance synchronous and the option of asynchronous. Throughout, the views and forecasts of leading vehicle manufacturers and their Tier One suppliers is surfaced as well as those of the innovative small companies.

Companies Mentioned



ALABC/ILA London

Controlled Power Technologies CPT Ltd UK

Mahle



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary And Conclusions



2. Technology Analysis



3. Conference Report



4. Examples Of Interviews 2015-2016

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tc3hk3/mild_hybrid_48v

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716





