TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/22/17 -- Noranda Income Fund (TSX: NIF.UN) (the "Fund") announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its 2016 fourth quarter results on Wednesday, March 1 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Eva Carissimi, President and CEO, and Michael Boone, CFO, of the Fund's manager, will host the call. The Fund expects to report its financial results prior to market open on the same day, March 1, 2017.

Fourth Quarter 2016 Results Conference Call:

When: Wednesday, March 1 at 10:00 a.m. E.T Dial in number: 647-788-4919 or Toll-free North American number: 1-877-291-4570

To access the webcast and view the slide presentation from the Noranda Income Fund website: http://www.norandaincomefund.com/investor/conference.html or click on this link: http://www.gowebcasting.com/8374

Conference Call Replay:

Dial in number: 416-621-4642 or Toll-free North American number: 1-800-585-8367

The conference ID is 75422233 and you will be prompted to provide your name and company.

The recording will be available until midnight on March 15, 2017.

Noranda Income Fund is an income trust whose units trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "NIF.UN". Noranda Income Fund owns the electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets (the "Processing Facility") located in Salaberry de-Valleyfield, Quebec. The Processing Facility is the second-largest zinc processing facility in North America and the largest zinc processing facility in eastern North America, where the majority of zinc customers are located. It produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from sourced zinc concentrates. The Processing Facility is operated and managed by Canadian Electrolytic Zinc Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glencore Canada Corporation.

Further information about Noranda Income Fund can be found at www.norandaincomefund.com.

