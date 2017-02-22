Q4-2016 : $ 7.0 million in operating cash flow , net earnings of $ 3.0 million

Annual 2016 : $9.6 million in operating cash flow , net loss of $7.5 million

Record annual copper production

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2017) - Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG) ("Amerigo" or the "Company") reported today financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016. The Company posted revenue of $91.4 million, operating cash flow before working capital changes of $9.6 million and a net loss of $7.5 million. In Q4-2016 the Company posted revenue of $29.5 million, operating cash flow before working capital changes of $7.0 million and net earnings of $3.0 million. Cash balance was $15.9 million at December 31, 2016.

Rob Henderson, Amerigo's President and CEO, stated "The increase in copper price and the good production from the high-grade historic Cauquenes deposit are starting to translate into positive earnings performance. In 2017, we plan to invest $30.0 million at MVC to substantially increase copper production and reduce cash costs. We remain focused on reducing costs, improving liquidity and delivering against our targets to build value."

Annual Financial Results

Gross tolling revenue was $124.4 million (2015: $73.8 million), mainly due to a 52% increase in copper production. The Group's recorded copper tolling price was $2.25/lb (2015: $2.47/lb). Molybdenum production was restarted in H2-2016. Revenue after notional items was $91.4 million (2015: $52.6 million). In 2015, pre-operating revenue of $5.1 million from Cauquenes was excluded from revenue.

Tolling and production costs were $92.0 million (2015: $65.7 million), an increase of 40% driven by a 52% increase in copper production. Pre-operating costs of $5.9 million from Cauquenes were excluded from 2015 tolling and production costs. Unit tolling and production costs were $1.64/lb (2015: $1.76/lb).

Cash cost (a non-GAAP measure equal to the aggregate of smelting and refining charges, tolling/production costs net of inventory adjustments and administration costs, net of by-product credits) before DET notional copper royalties and DET molybdenum royalties decreased to $1.73/lb (2015: $2.18/lb) due to higher production.

Total cost (a non-GAAP measure equal to the aggregate of cash cost, DET notional copper royalties and DET molybdenum royalties of $0.38/lb and depreciation of $0.25/lb) decreased to $2.36/lb (2015: $2.85/lb), due to lower cash cost.

Gross loss was $0.6 million (2015: $13.0 million) and net loss was $7.5 million (2015: $16.9 million).

In 2016, the Group generated operating cash before changes in non-cash working capital of $9.6 million (2015: used cash flow in operations before changes in non-cash working capital of $5.0 million).

Production

2016 production was 56.8 million pounds of copper, 52% higher than the 37.3 million pounds produced in 2015.

2016 copper production includes 32.7 million pounds from Cauquenes, 21.1 million pounds from fresh tailings and 3.0 million pounds from Maricunga.

The ramp-up in production from Cauquenes in 2016 progressed in line with expectations. Average tonnes per day of 61,615 exceeded design rates of 60,000 tpd and plant recovery averaged 31.1% in the year. In Q4-2016 MVC achieved the project completion criteria set by the lenders who financed phase one of the Cauquenes expansion.

Molybdenum production restarted in August 2016, with an annual production of 0.5 million pounds. The operation of the molybdenum plant has been outsourced to a subcontractor who refurbished the plant with a $1.0 million Capex investment which is being paid by MVC over the course of three years.

Cash and Working Capital

The Group's cash balance was $15.9 million at December 31, 2016 (December 31, 2015: $9.0 million), with working capital of $0.6 million (December 31, 2015: working capital deficiency of $6.0 million).

The Group's cash balance at December 31, 2016 includes $9.2 million in operating accounts and $6.7 million in a debt service reserve account "(DSRA"), required under the terms and provisions of MVC's finance agreement with the lenders who financed the first phase of the Cauquenes expansion. Funds in the DSRA must be used to: /i/ pay the principal and interest of the bank loan and the amounts owing under a related interest rate swap if MVC has insufficient funds to make these payments and /ii/ fund MVC's operating expenses. If it becomes necessary to fund MVC's operations with funds from the DSRA, MVC must replenish into the DSRA at each month end the funds necessary to maintain a balance equal to one hundred percent of the sum of the principal and interest pursuant to the bank loan and the interest rate swap that are payable in respect of the following six months.

Outlook

MVC estimates 2017 production of 60.0 to 65.0 million pounds of copper at an annual cash cost of $1.60 to $1.75/lb.

MVC expects to produce 1.5 million pounds of molybdenum.

Amerigo is advancing debt financing discussions to complete the construction of phase two of the Cauquenes expansion project in the second half of 2018. The project has an estimated cost of $30.0 million and is planned to increase production to 87.0 million pounds of copper per year, at an estimated cash cost of $1.40/lb.

The information in this news release and the Selected Financial Information contained in the following page should be read in conjunction with the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015, which will be available at the Company's website at www.amerigoresources.com and at www.sedar.com.



About the Company:

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Codelco, the world's largest copper producer. Amerigo produces copper concentrate at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco's El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Fax: (604) 682-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG:TSX.

Comparative Annual Overview:

Years ended December 31, 2016 2015 Change % Copper produced1,2, million pounds 56.8 37.3 19.5 52% Copper delivered 1,2, million pounds 56.3 37.2 19.1 51% Percentage of production from historic tailings 58% 29% 29% 100% Revenue ($ thousands) 3 91,388 52,623 38,765 74% DET notional copper royalties ($ thousands) 20,646 13,674 6,972 51% Tolling and production costs ($ thousands) 92,011 65,656 26,355 40% Gross loss ($ thousands)5 (623) (13,033) (12,410) (95%) Net loss ($ thousands) (7,531) (16,933) (9,402) (56%) Operating cash flow ($ thousands) 4 9,555 (4,998) 14,553 291% Cash flow paid for plant expansion ($ thousands) (8,339) (52,391) (44,052) (84%) Cash and cash equivalents ($ thousands) 15,921 9,032 6,889 76% Borrowings ($ thousands) 69,847 72,645 (2,798) (4%) Gross copper tolling price ($/lb) 2.25 2.47 (0.22) (9%)

1 Copper production is conducted under tolling agreements with DET and Maricunga.

2 Includes 4.3 million pounds produced from Cauquenes in 2015. For accounting purposes revenue of $5.1 million and costs of $5.9 million associated with the Cauquenes production were excluded from operating results, cash cost and total cost calculations and accounted for as a $0.8 million pre-operating charge to capital expenditures.

3 Revenue is reported net of notional items (smelting and refining charges, DET notional copper royalties and transportation costs).

4 Operating cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital.

5 Total borrowings at December 31, 2016 include short and long term portions of $10.7 and $59.1 million respectively.

Summary Consolidated Statements of Financial Position December 31, 2016 2015 $ $ Cash and cash equivalents 15,921 9,032 Property plant and equipment 174,222 181,494 Other assets 31,543 29,684 Total assets 221,686 220,210 Total liabilities 133,809 125,316 Shareholders' equity 87,877 94,894 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 221,686 220,210 Summary Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss Year ended December 31, 2016 2015 $ $ Revenue 91,388 52,623 Tolling and production costs (92,011) (65,656) Other expenses (2,626) (4,836) Finance expense (4,955) (1,023) Income tax recovery 673 1,959 Net loss (7,531) (16,933) Other comprehensive income 245 133 Comprehensive loss (7,286) (16,800) Loss per share - Basic and Diluted (0.04) (0.10) Summary Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Year ended December 31, 2016 2015 $ $ Net cash provided by (used in) operations 19,406 (26,464) Net cash used in investing activities (8,339) (54,082) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (4,659) 72,904 Net cash flow 6,408 (7,642)

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

