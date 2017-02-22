FORT LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 02/22/17 -- GlobeNet, a wholesale provider of Latin and North American data network services, announces the launch of DDoS Guard, a new security solution that allows international carriers and Internet Services Providers (ISPs) in the Americas to protect their critical infrastructure against DDoS attacks.

GlobeNet's DDoS Guard delivers 24/7 protection against both volumetric and application targeted threats regardless of their frequency, size, or duration, and guarantees maximum performance without any downtime. DDoS Guard has a scrubbing capacity of 1.44 Tbps. Mitigation is implemented immediately when an ongoing or imminent DDoS attack is identified. The GlobeNet team provides customers with detailed traffic and reports after each event.

"As we've seen over the past few years, DDoS attacks can be crippling for a business, causing hours of downtime and millions of dollars to resolve," states Eduardo Falzoni, CCO of GlobeNet. "It is absolutely crucial in the current online environment that companies protect their infrastructure from these devastating attacks. The GlobeNet team is well equipped to offer the highest level of protection from DDoS and other cyber-attacks through our new DDoS Guard solution."

Please click here to download the DDoS Guard datasheet. To find out more about GlobeNet, please visit www.globenet.net

About GlobeNet

GlobeNet connects the Americas with an integrated and competitive portfolio of services (Network, IP, IaaS and Security) supported by their award-winning, lowest latency, and most resilient 23,500 kilometers subsea infrastructure that is complemented by an extensive experience and operational know-how.

With leading customer service, GlobeNet helps ensure your business is always ready for the challenges ahead. GlobeNet is a portfolio company of BTG Pactual's Infrastructure Fund II. To learn more about GlobeNet visit www.globenet.net.

Media Contact:

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

Tel. +1 (866) 695-3629

Email Contact



