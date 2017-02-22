IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/22/17 -- NuGene International, Inc. ("NuGene") (OTCQB: NUGN), a developer, manufacturer, and marketer of advanced skin and hair care lines utilizing human adipose derived stem cell conditioned media, today announced that it has appointed S. David Ollie as Vice President, Sales. This is a new position at NuGene and Mr. Ollie's appointment is effective immediately.

As Vice President of Sales, Mr. Ollie's primary responsibility will be to build a direct U.S. sales force to focus on growing NuGene's sales in the professional aesthetic market including dermatologists, plastic surgeons, aestheticians and the like. He will also oversee global distribution of NuGene's branded products as well as the kathy ireland Worldwide licensed product line. In addition, Mr. Ollie will be developing a network of key opinion leading physicians and a medical advisory board.

"Dave Ollie's proven track record in building and growing sales organizations on both the medical and aesthetic sides of the Dermatology and Plastic Surgery industries, is a perfect fit for NuGene at this time in its development," said Steve Carlson, CEO of NuGene International. "We are rapidly moving forward on our planned introduction of many exciting new skin care products based on NuGene's proprietary stem cell-based growth factor technology and we want to have the most effective, focused sales force in place as the new products are launched. We have confidence that Dave Ollie will help us to achieve this important goal and we welcome him to NuGene."

"NuGene is at an important inflection point as they introduce new formulations and products based on its unique proprietary technology. Establishing and building their presence in markets that I've had previous experience and success in, is an exciting new challenge for me," said Dave Ollie.

Mr. Ollie has dedicated more than 20 years of his career to the specialties of Dermatology and Plastic Surgery in both the Medical and Aesthetic areas of the industry. He was Vice President at Neocutis Inc. from 2007 through its acquisition in 2013 by Merz North America. Under his leadership, the salesforce was built, trained and motivated to achieve approximately $40 million in U.S. sales. Mr. Ollie has continued working with Merz North America since 2013. Previously he served as Director of Sales for Sirius Laboratories, establishing the U.S. sales force and growing sales to $20 million before its acquisition by DUSA Laboratories. Earlier in his career, Mr. Ollie helped build the original Dermatology sales forces of Berlex Laboratories and Oclassen Dermatology.

Mr. Ollie earned a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and Management from Florida State University and has completed additional courses in Business Strategy, Leadership, Operations and Marketing at the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School in Chapel Hill, N.C.

About NuGene International, Inc.

NuGene International, Inc. develops and markets a diverse line of proprietary stem cell based regenerative "cosmeceutical" products, all resulting from well accepted, adult human stem cell derived conditioned media obtained through NuGene's patent pending adipose derived stem cell culture process. All of NuGene's products combine its in-house advancements, proprietary, and patent pending technologies and formulations. Through its licensing relationship with kathy ireland® Worldwide (Kathy was recently featured in Forbes as being one of the most financially successful women in the U.S.), NuGene markets a direct to consumer line branded under the kathy ireland® brand, NuGene kathy ireland®. NuGene also markets a high-end professional line of its products through professional channels such as dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical offices, and day and resort spas, in addition to a regenerative hair product under the name Revellus™. NuGene's research and formulation for biopharma products for wound healing and burn treatment is ongoing with a view to commercialization. With multiple patents pending and proprietary formulas, processes, and applications, NuGene's goal is to become the industry leader for age defying skincare and hair care products, in addition to pharmaceutical products based on the same regenerative stem cell technology platform. For more information on NuGene and its stem cell based product lines, visit www.NuGene.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward looking statements." These statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "proposes" or "planned," "seeks," "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "believes," "should," "would," "could" and similar expressions or the negative versions thereof and which also may be identified by their context, such as references to "products under development". All statements that address operating performance or events or developments that NuGene expects or anticipates will occur in the future are forward-looking statements. While management has based any forward looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, we operate in a complex and changing domestic and international competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise, and consequently the information on which such expectations were based, such as expectations of distributor product placements and sales, timing of planned and anticipated product deliveries or product introductions, may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information on potential factors that could affect NuGene's financial results is included from time to time in NuGene's filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks identified under the section captioned "Risk Factors" in its quarterly report on Form 10-Q as filed on November 21, 2016. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

