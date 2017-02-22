SALT LAKE CITY, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 02/22/17 -- Sack Lunch Productions, Inc. (OTC PINK: SAKL) is proud to announces that its accountants and auditors have completed audited financial statements for its acquisition of Springbok Holdings, LLC and its subsidiaries, as of the acquisition date of August 7, 2015. The completion of this part of the audit was the most difficult that required 12 months to compile all of the necessary support required by our auditors.

In addition, audited financial statements are complete for the periods ended December 31, 2014, and December 31, 2015 for Sack Lunch Productions and all of its subsidiaries.

Richard Surber, CEO of Sack Lunch Productions, observed, "First year audits of prospective public companies are a huge hurdle that we have now cleared. With the first year audits behind us, we are able to focus on current operations and accounting moving forward. On the flip side, with the time and cost overruns of the 2015 audits, we still need to complete the audits for the year ended December 31, 2016 before being able to file a registration statement. The registration statement would make Sack Lunch Productions a fully reporting company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which has been our goal since acquiring Springbok.

Mr. Surber continued, "We will need to raise sufficient capital to pay auditors and accountants to sign off on completed audited statements, as well as retain them to complete December 31, 2016 year end audits."

About Sack Lunch Productions, Inc.:

Sack Lunch Productions, Inc. (OTC PINK: SAKL) is an entertainment company that operates and franchises action oriented events in the U.S. and internationally. SAKL's events include: Slide the City® (1,000 foot long water slide for families and kids), Color Me Rad® (5k color race), The Dirty Dash® (mud and obstacle run), The Lantern Fest® (night-time party with lantern lighting and launch), and Trike Riot®. Learn more about SAKL's operations at www.sacklunchproductions.com, www.slidethecity.com, www.thelanternfest.com, www.thedirtydash.com, www.colormerad.com, www.trikeriot.com, and www.green-endeavors.com.

