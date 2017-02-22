WAYNE, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/22/17 -- ICTV Brands, Inc. (OTCQX: ICTV), (CSE: ITV)

ICTV Brands, Inc. (OTCQX: ICTV), (CSE: ITV), a digitally focused, direct response marketing and branding company specializing in the health, wellness and beauty sector, today announced two very successful promotions with QVC in the United Kingdom and Germany at the beginning of February.

On February 5, 2017, ICTV Brands' recently acquired no!no! hair removal brand partnered with QVC UK in which the no!no! MICRO product was featured as a "Today's Special Value (TSV)" promotion. Over the course of the day, 7,600 MICROs were sold at a retail price to the customer of £ 109.99. On February 6, 2017, QVC Germany featured the no!no! PRO as the TSV, selling out all 7,000 units at EUR 199.92, selling out the promotion. The combined sales from these two events exceeded $1.2 million.

Three additional live television shopping promotions are scheduled for no!no! in the near future, including March 5, 2017 at The Shopping Channel Canada where the no!no! PRO will be the featured product of the day. QVC Germany is also scheduled to bring no!no! back in May and QVC UK has another TSV scheduled for June.

Separately, QVC Germany has ordered 1,700 DermaWands to be featured on their upcoming "Beauty Night" next month.

ICTV Brands' President Richard Ransom stated, "ICTV is off to a great start in integrating these newly acquired assets and inventory. We are pleased to demonstrate to our shareholders that we successfully identified and executed an attractive acquisition opportunity, and have already begun to monetize the inventory acquired in the transaction. These airings further show the strength and global reach of the no!no! brand. Our team is working diligently to integrate the acquired assets into our global sales and marketing platform, and we are already seeing the fruits of these efforts. I am confident we will continue to see sales flourish as they did on these airings not only in the live shopping distribution channel, but also in our direct sales and retail channels as well."

ICTV Brands, Inc. sells various health, wellness and beauty products through a multi-channel distribution strategy. ICTV utilizes a distinctive marketing strategy and multi-channel distribution model to develop, market and sell products through direct response television (DRTV), Internet/digital, e-commerce, international third party distributors, live television shopping and retail. Its products are sold in the North America and are available in over 65 countries. Its products include DermaWand, a skin care device that reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and helps improve skin tone and texture, DermaVital, a professional quality skin care line that effects superior hydration, the CoralActives brand of acne treatment and skin cleansing products, and Derma Brilliance, a sonic exfoliation skin care system which helps reduce visible signs of aging, Jidue, a facial massager device which helps alleviate stress, and Good Planet Super Solution, a multi-use cleaning agent. ICTV Brands, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania. For more information on our current initiatives, please visit www.ictvbrands.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Among these forward-looking statements are statements regarding the closing of additional amounts under the common stock private placement, the ability of ICTV Brands to successfully integrate the acquisitions and become a major player in the worldwide marketplace for health and beauty products, and any other statements regarding ICTV's plans or objectives with respect to the acquisitions. Although ICTV believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. These include risks that may affect the ability of ICTV to successfully raise additional amounts under the common stock financing, and the ability of ICTV to realize the anticipated benefits from the acquisition. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact ICTV's forward-looking statements, please see ICTV's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which ICTV has filed with the SEC and similar disclosure, if any, contained in Quarterly Reports filed by ICTV on Form 10-Q after the filing of such Annual Report on Form 10-K, which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov. ICTV disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise.

