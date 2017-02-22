SAN FRANCISCO, CA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 02/22/17 -- MOVE Guides, helping HR teams move their employees around the world -- for any reason, any policy and any location, today announced details of its 2016 corporate and product momentum. Trusted by industry leaders to manage one of the most impactful professional and personal events in an employee's career, MOVE Guides nearly tripled its annual growth last year, earning significant market share and welcoming several multinational firms headquartered across the US, Australia, Europe and Asia as new customers.

Company CEO Brynne S. Kennedy observed, "MOVE Guides won business from all of the largest traditional relocation management companies, as customers replace costly outsourced services with our technology-first approach to global mobility management. There is a resounding call to engage employees with modern technology applications, to digitize internal business processes and to leverage data sets to make talent, spend and compliance decisions."

New Customers and Increased Expertise

Overall, MOVE Guides achieved nearly 200 percent annual growth in 2016 and added new customers such as Booking.com, Carfax and Warner Music Group, while retaining more than 95 percent of its existing business. In addition, a significant number of these customers expanded their relationships, adopting new products or increasing the number of mobile employees that they manage through MOVE Guides. Today, more than 90 percent of customers rely exclusively on MOVE Guides to deliver their complete global mobility programs.

Nathan van Muiden, Global Mobility Specialist for Booking.com, commented, "We trust MOVE Guides to help us achieve a world-class relocation experience for all our mobile employees around the globe."

To support this growth, MOVE Guides tripled the size of its product and engineering teams, as well as its APAC regional team. The executive leadership team welcomed three industry veterans with expertise across product management, customer success and supply chain management. At present, more than 40 percent of the MOVE Guides team possesses substantial HR technology and global mobility experience.

New Products Deliver Value to Customers

Traditionally, relocation management companies relied on costly, manual processes to deliver global mobility programs to customers. In the last year, MOVE Guides introduced a number of new products that digitize and automate global mobility processes, such as a cost estimate engine for projecting the cost of expatriate assignments and permanent relocations, and functionality for managing workflows at the end of an assignment. MOVE Guides' cost estimate engine leverages the company's historic and predictive data sets across employee benefits, compensation and policies, global tax and cost of living data, and supply chain prices across more than 200 locations and 10 services like shipping, immigration, travel and housing. The company's products are fully configurable by customer and based on a single consistent data model to store and analyze data.

Expanding Partner Ecosystem

To further support the needs of a rapidly growing customer base, MOVE Guides expanded its global supply chain and expense management capabilities. Early in 2016, the company announced a business relationship with PwC that combines MOVE Guides' global mobility management platform with PwC's tax and immigration expertise for joint customers. In the second half of 2016, MOVE Guides launched a partnership with Home Services Relocation, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate, to provide comprehensive home sale services. Throughout the year, MOVE Guides also expanded its expense management capabilities to include payment capabilities for 130 currencies in 200 countries and territories. Additional announcements regarding partnerships are anticipated in 2017.

Commitment to Social Responsibility

At the end of 2016, MOVE Guides also launched Mobilty4All, a non-profit initiative dedicated to fostering an open, global and mobile world. Through the program, MOVE Guides will contribute one percent of revenue and resources to provide global mobility to those fleeing war and poverty. This year, Mobility4All will be partnering with Help Refugees to provide direct contributions to refugees in Greece, build products for the refugee resettlement and raise awareness and funds through events.

Kennedy concluded, "2016 was a very exciting year for MOVE Guides. The market's reception to our transformative global mobility management solutions has been astounding. We look forward to welcoming new customers, launching new products and expanding our partnerships in 2017."

About MOVE Guides

MOVE Guides helps HR teams move their employees around the world - for any reason, any policy and any location. MOVE Guides partners with leading multinational companies to deliver a full global mobility program across 200 countries with their Talent Mobility Cloud platform, concierge-level support for employees and a global supply chain of partners.

MOVE Guides has offices in the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and is backed by New Enterprise Associates and Notion Capital. For more information, go to: http://www.moveguides.com/ and follow MOVE Guides on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.