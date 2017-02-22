LOS ALTOS, CA--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - Cloud native communications software leader Metaswitch today announced the general availability of its Converged Network Message Store (CNMS), the first cloud native platform to provide unified, cloud-based storage of voicemail, text and video messages. CNMS is a highly scalable, elastic storage solution that provides unified access for multiple messaging services, through open application programming interfaces (API). In turn, operators can use CNMS to enable a new wave of advanced, device-independent messaging services that connect third party businesses, enterprises and consumers; the platform is currently in commercial use by a tier 1 US communications service provider. CNMS is available as a standalone platform, or as part of Metaswitch's broad suite of messaging solutions for mobile operators.

"The mobile messaging experience is still fractured across multiple application silos," said Diane Myers, Senior Research Director, IHS Markit. "Operators struggle to compete against OTT applications and disjointed user experiences. With platforms like Metaswitch's CNMS, options exist for operators to develop messaging applications in-house, sign up for industry initiatives like GSMA's Messaging as a Platform and RCS Universal Profile or expose their converged storage capabilities to third party application developers."

CNMS is a geographically redundant solution that offers an Open Mobile Alliance (OMA) Network Message Store (NMS) API to its cloud message store. This API is used for both configuring the store, and issuing notifications for changes in state. Meeting Metaswitch's commitment to deliver virtual network functions that are fully cloud native, CNMS is built on a microservice architecture that takes advantage of fine-grained container orchestration and leverages leading-edge open-source solutions, including OpenStack, Cassandra and Docker's container application engine.

CNMS excels in providing:

Single storage for multiple services including Converged IP Messaging (CPM), Mobile UC, RCS, native visual voicemail (for all major devices), video mail, M2M and web messaging

Unified access to messages/content via a variety of application interfaces including TUIs, RCS interfaces and OMA APIs

Message backup for clients using RCS, SMS, and MMS

Synchronization of messages/content and their state across multiple devices and applications

"Metaswitch CNMS is a critical element for service providers seeking to create value from user content and preparing for the onslaught of new messaging traffic from IoT devices on both 4G and 5G networks," said Ian Maclean, CMO of Metaswitch. "Without cloud storage, operators are challenged to manage the sea of disparate content that connects users and 'things.' CNMS meets this need, complementing and aided by our mobile product portfolio that includes Clearwater vIMS Core, Perimeta session border controller and the Rhino telephony application server."

For more information, go here, or visit Metaswitch at Mobile World Congress, being held in Barcelona from February 27 to March 2, 2017. Metaswitch is a member of the GSMA MaaP taskforce and will be showcasing an innovative "Web Hooks" demo merging web services with native mobile messaging.

