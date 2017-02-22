New release transforms nurse call by delivering integrated workflow intelligence

HIMSS17, Booth #3135 Ascom, the leading global healthcare Information and Communication Technology (ICT) provider, today unveiled the latest North American release of Telligence, its widely-installed nurse call solution. Ascom is exhibiting at HIMSS17 and offering Telligence demos in booth #3135, February 19 23 in Orlando.

Telligence 4.0 represents a major evolution in nurse call systems, enabling better call management, improved staff communication and streamlined, intelligent task management. Built upon Ascom's deep expertise and clinical knowledge, Telligence is designed to meet increasing nurse workloads and rising patient care complexity while it saves caregivers significant time, eliminates steps in their daily activities and provides more efficient, attentive patient care.

Ascom Telligence nurse call, sold and supported globally, serves some of the most advanced healthcare systems. The platform now features:

New staff console with easy-to-navigate touch screen

New annunciator hardware

Bi-directional integration with Ascom middleware, software and mobility

Intuitive user interface with common navigation and design to match other Ascom solutions

Ability to create patient service tasks from the new staff console, from a PC with Unite View or an Ascom wireless phone

Ability to upgrade nurse call event priority from the new console, from a PC with Unite View or an Ascom wireless phone, improving responsiveness to patient needs

"With this newest Telligence release in North America, we're forging the future of nurse call with a platform completely unique to Ascom," says Tim Whelehan, President, Ascom North America. "Telligence enables a ground-breaking integrated workflow intelligence concept that is intuitive to use and allows nurses to spend more of their valuable time bedside with their patients. By listening to market and customer requirements, we've built in new capabilities that provide hospital administrators with more visibility to common types of patient requests, which can be utilized to make further workflow improvements or coordinate proper staffing levels. This Telligence release also includes enhancements to Ascom Unite software and adds functionality with our mobility handsets, demonstrating our ability to deliver a fully integrated, mission-critical communication platform."

About Ascom

Ascom is a global solutions provider focused on healthcare Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and mobile workflow solutions. The vision of Ascom is to close digital information gaps allowing for the best possible decisions anytime and anywhere. Ascom's mission is to provide mission-critical, real-time solutions for highly mobile, ad hoc, and time-sensitive environments. Ascom uses its unique product and solutions portfolio and software architecture capabilities to devise integration and mobilization solutions that provide truly smooth, complete and efficient workflows for healthcare as well as for industry, security and retail sectors.

Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Ascom has subsidiaries in 15 countries and employs approximately 1,200 people worldwide. Ascom registered shares (ASCN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich. For more information, visit www.ascom.us and follow @AscomNA and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170222005029/en/

Contacts:

Ascom North America

Chris Talbot, +1-919-234-2465

Vice President, Marketing Business Development

chris.talbot@ascom.com