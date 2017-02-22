Company Will Also Demonstrate Solutions for 802.11ac and 802.11ax, Bluetooth Low Energy and Mission Critical IoT Applications

LitePoint, a leading provider of wireless test solutions, announced today it will showcase its latest wireless test solutions for emerging 5G technologies at Mobile World Congress, February 27 March 2, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain.

Mobile World Congress is the world's largest gathering for the mobile industry, organized by the GSMA. LitePoint will be located in Hall 6, meeting room 6O11MR.

New millimeter-wave technologies will power future applications in smart cities, connected cars, and cloud-based services. LitePoint's wireless test solutions for 5G enable technology developers to bring these new technologies to the marketplace, fast.

While at the conference, LitePoint will also provide demonstrations of:

IQxel-MW test solution, built for next-generation 802.11ac and 802.11ax devices

IQxel-M with Bluetooth Advanced for simple, over-the-air measurements for any Bluetooth low energy peripheral or beacon

IQcell for LTE FDD/TDD cellular signaling test coverage for mission critical IoT applications

"5G is enabling a wide range of wireless applications, but with these new opportunities comes new challenges in wireless functionality," said Adam Smith, Director of Product Marketing at LitePoint. "No matter how great the new system is, a wireless product is only successful if it works in a customer's hands the way it was designed to work 100 percent of the time and that is what LitePoint is committed to delivering to our customers and the wireless industry."

About LitePoint

LitePoint creates wireless test solutions and services for the world's most innovative wireless device makers, helping them to ensure their products perform for today's demanding consumers. A leading innovator in wireless testing, LitePoint products come out of the box ready to test the most widely used wireless chipsets in the world. LitePoint works with the leading makers of smartphones, tablets, PCs, wireless access points and chipsets. LitePoint is also at the forefront of testing the burgeoning world of connected devices…the Internet of Things. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California and with offices around the world, LitePoint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teradyne (NYSE: TER), a leading supplier of automation equipment for test and industrial applications. Teradyne had revenue of $1.75 billion in 2016 and currently employs approximately 4,300 people worldwide.

