Global $2.1 Billion Clot Management Devices Market Analysis & Trends Report 2017: 2013-2015 & 2016-2025 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Clot Management Devices Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Clot Management Devices Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 5.2% over the next decade to reach approximately $2.1 billion by 2025.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising innovation of clot management products and growing usage of clot management devices.

Based on End User the market is categorized into diagnostic centers and hospitals.

Depending on the Technology the market is segmented by Catheter-Directed Thrombolysis (CDT) devices, Embolectomy Balloon Catheters, Inferior vena cava filters (IVCF), Neurovascular Embolectomy Devices and Percutaneous Thrombectomy Devices.

Report Highlights:

- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rising innovation of clot management products

3.1.2 Growing usage of clot management devices

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Clot Management Devices

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Clot Management Devices Market, By End User

4.1 Diagnostic Centers

4.2 Hospitals

5 Clot Management Devices Market, By Technology

5.1 Catheter-Directed Thrombolysis (CDT) devices

5.2 Embolectomy Balloon Catheters

5.3 Inferior vena cava filters (IVCF)

5.4 Neurovascular Embolectomy Devices

5.5 Percutaneous Thrombectomy Devices

6 Clot Management Devices Market, By Geography

7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions

7.4 Other Activities

8 Leading Companies

8.1 Vascular Solutions, Inc.

8.2 Teleflex

8.3 Stryker

8.4 Straub Medical

8.5 Medtronic

8.6 LeMaitre Vascular

8.7 iVascular

8.8 Edwards Lifesciences

8.9 DePuy Synthes

8.10 Cook Medical

8.11 Boston Scientific

8.12 Argon Medical Devices

8.13 AngioDynamics

