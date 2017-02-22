Frost & Sullivan Lauds SnooZeal's Unique Electrical Stimulation Therapy for Sleep Apnea in the European Market

SnooZeal offers superior value to patients by addressing both sleep apnea and snoring

LONDON, Feb. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the sleep apnea therapy market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes SnooZeal, Inc. with the 2017 European New Product Innovation Award. SnooZeal is a highly innovative product that intelligently addresses the root causes of sleep apnea by training the tongue muscles through the clinically proven continuous transmucosal electrical stimulation therapy. Because of its over-the-counter (OTC) status, SnooZeal is one of the most accessible anti-snoring products available in the market today. This ease of access has enabled the company to build a clear competitive advantage in terms of early market access.

Unlike competitive anti-snoring therapies widely prescribed as viable treatment options for sleep apnea patients, SnooZeal's product is based on the simple principle of electrically stimulating the tongue muscles in a non-invasive manner to exercise the over-relaxed muscles. SnooZeal is the only product in the European market used as a therapy during waking hours, enhancing patient convenience and adherence. To be cured of various stages of sleep apnea, the user needs to wear the mouthpiece for at least 20 minutes twice a day for a minimum of 6 weeks.

"The device is designed to accommodate the treatment needs of patients suffering from various degrees of sleep-disordered breathing by optimizing treatment parameters, which are clinically demonstrated to deliver best results and autonomy to patients," said Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst Arjunvasan Ambigapathy. "SnooZeal anti-snoring therapy helps patients consciously correct their symptoms, which is clinically demonstrated to be more effective than therapies that are administered when the patient is unconscious. SnooZeal is the only therapeutic option aimed at reversing the cause of this condition, a value that is not seen in most widely-prescribed products in the market today."

One of SnooZeal's most innovative features is its simple design comprising three components:

a wearable mouthpiece in the form of a glove that fits onto the tongue

a rechargeable control unit attached to the mouthpiece through a mini-USB connection

a remote control unit and a smartphone app to manage various treatment parameters that are ideal for patients

When designing the mouthpiece, SnooZeal's team worked with various dentists and maxillofacial surgeons to ensure the product is flexible enough to cover and fit various tongue sizes, without restricting its potential for OTC sales across specific geographies. The product's ease of use; enhanced mobile connectivity; and better collaboration with care providers before, during, and after the therapy have made SnooZeal a truly user-friendly, innovative medical device.

Within a year of its inception, SnooZeal received commercial approval from European healthcare authorities to offer its product OTC as a clinically safe and effective alternative to sleep apnea therapy. The product is awaiting approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and will soon be available in the United States, which had subsequently garnered the attention of leading investors.

"Being CE-approved for sale in the European market, SnooZeal aims to present its products across both retail and online channels in the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, France, and other major European economies in the near future," noted Arjunvasan Ambigapathy. "With plans to expand its market across emerging economies such as Russia, Mexico, India, China, Canada, and Brazil, SnooZeal's net market value could be higher than most medical device companies in this emerging industry sector and most other companies operating within the European market today."

For successfully meeting the core customer requirements of quality, functionality, clinical effectiveness, and reliability, SnooZeal's sleep apnea product richly deserves Frost & Sullivan's honour.

About SnooZeal, Inc.

SnooZeal's antisnoring and sleep apnea device scored a CE mark, making it the first commercially available over-the-counter device that targets the underlying cause of snoring.

The SnooZeal device addresses the excessive relaxation and loss of tongue muscle tone during sleep. The device is worn for 20 to 25 minutes twice a day over six weeks. It delivers electric pulses to the back of the tongue to increase muscle tone with the goal of reversing the over-relaxation of the tongue during sleep. The patient uses a smartphone app to control the treatment.

The daytime treatment differentiates SnooZeal from currently available treatments that are used at night.

