Denodo and Semarchy Team Up to Provide Enriched Views of Master Data to Enterprise Customers







MDM and Data Virtualization Solutions Deliver Enhanced, Accurate Views of Data without Costs Related to Conventional Integration





SAN FRANCISCO and PALO ALTO, California, Feb. 22,2017 /PRNewswire/ --Semarchy, the Evolutionary MDM' firm, and Denodo, the leader in data virtualization software, today announced a strategic partnership to collaborate in marketing, partner and market development, as well as in sales and research and development.

The combination of Master Data Management (MDM) and data virtualization capabilities enables Chief Data Officers, data stewards, and other information management professionals to enrich trusted master data records with related contextual information such as transactions and social interactions.

Click to share this story on Twitter: https://ctt.ec/f4Hx2

By adding data virtualization from Denodo, organizations leveraging Semarchy MDM can gain a more complete view of customers, products, and other master data entities. Integrating additional information that may reside across the cloud and on-premises solutions can enable these organizations to significantly improve business systems, such as reporting, compliance, and call center operations.

"Savvy organizations are keen to get a single, trusted view of their customers, partners, products, locations, etc.," said Salah Kamel, CEO of Semarchy. "Modern systems that hold data across cloud and on-premises systems makes that more difficult. The Semarchy and Denodo offerings-already in use by some of our joint clients-makes it easier to obtain business value in a short timeframe."

Data virtualization unlocks the value from additional information which has proven difficult to leverage in MDM systems - such as transactions, social sentiment, and recent interactions, among other items. Together, the two technologies make valuable insight available to business decision markers-without unduly burdening the MDM systems to store and distribute such data.

This allows customers to rely on their MDM system to cleanse, match, and govern master data, while extending the breadth of information leveraged using data virtualization.

"The Denodo-Semarchy partnership greatly improves the ability of MDM users to extend their solution by adding data virtualization to their implementations," says Angel Viña, CEO of Denodo. "This increases their ability to use the extended information for faster decisions, greater operational accuracy, and improved business agility."

"Data Virtualization and Master Data Management solutions working together meet precisely the needs of our clients who require accuracy, agility and a fast time-to-value," said Arif Rajwani, vice president of data management at SimplicityBI, who has integrated software from both firms. "The Denodo and Semarchy solutions allow us to focus our energies on delivering value out-of-the-box, instead of having to heavily customize."

The companies will be showcasing their solutions in March at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summits in the US and UK. More information on the event can be found on the companies' websites.

About Semarchy

Semarchy (www.semarchy.com) is the Evolutionary MDM' company, pioneering a unique approach to Master Data Management (MDM) and Reference Data Management (RDM) that creates value for a business in weeks instead of months. Its agile approach brings flexibility and cost reduction, while putting more effectual control in the hands of business users instead of IT departments. The technology is in use at some of the most well-known B2B, B2C, consumer and product brands in the US and Europe, supporting all domains, styles, organizations, industries and use cases in one environment that adapts to evolving business requirements.

About Denodo

Denodo (www.denodo.com) is the leader in data virtualization providing agile, high performance data integration and data abstraction across the broadest range of enterprise, cloud, big data, and unstructured data sources, and real-time data services at half the cost of traditional approaches. Denodo's customers across every major industry have gained significant business agility and ROI by enabling faster and easier access to unified business information for agile BI, big data analytics, web, and cloud integration, single-view applications, and enterprise data services.

Contacts:

N6A for Semarchy McCoin & Smith Communications Inc. for Denodo semarchy@n6a.com Chris McCoin: 508-429-5988 212.334.9753 ext 116 chris@mccoinsmith.com

Logo- http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/470644/Semarchy_Logo.jpg

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/470646/Denodo_Logo.jpg