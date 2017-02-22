Global Nitric Acid Market by Plant Type, by Sales Channel, by Application, by Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2025: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, February 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Rising demand for nitric acid across the globe can be attributed to its widespread use in production of chemicalssuch as ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, nitrobenzene, adipic acid, toluene di isocynate etc., used in fertilizers, polyurethanes, pharmaceuticals and other end user industries. Growing demand for ammonium nitratefertilizers is projected to emerge as a key driver in the global nitric acid market. Increasing need for high crop yield in order to address the growing demand for food has prompted consumption of synthetic fertilizers over the past few years. Large availability of agricultural land and supportive government policies have positively influenced expansion of agriculture sector across the globe. This is anticipated to augur well for global nitric acid demand, as the chemical is used for production of ammonium nitrate, a key constituent of nitrogenous fertilizers.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140117/663730 )



According to"Global Nitric Acid Market By Plant Type, By Sales Channel, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2025", the global nitric acid market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during 2016-2025, on the back of implementation of stringent regulations related to greenhouse gas pollution control, expanding ammonium nitrate and calcium ammonium nitrate industries and growing demand for explosives from mining and construction sectors. Europe is the largest consumer of nitric acid across the globe. However, rapid industrialization in APAC are projected to drive robust growth in demand for nitric acid and its derivatives in the region in the ensuing years. Few of the major players operating in global nitric acid market includeLSB Industries, Yara International, CF Industries, Deepak Fertilizer, Petrochemicals Corporation Limited, etc."Global Nitric Acid Market By Plant Type, By Sales Channel, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2025"report elaborates following aspects related to nitric acid market globally:

Global Nitric Acid Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Plant Type (Dual Pressure & Mono Pressure), By Sales Channel (Direct & Indirect), By Application (Ammonium Nitrate & Calcium Ammonium Nitrate, Nitrobenzene, Toluene Di Isocyanate, Adipic Acid, Tri Nitro Toluene, & Others), By Region ( Europe , Asia-Pacific , North America , South America , and Middle East & Africa )

, , , , and & ) List of Technology Partners for All Major Plants

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Why You Should Buy This Report?

To gain an in-depth understanding of global nitric acid market

To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

To help industry consultants, nitric acid manufacturers, vendors and dealers align their market-centric strategies

To obtain research based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material

To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players

To avail 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs

Report Methodology:

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with nitric acid manufacturers, importers, distributors and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and other proprietary databases.

Table of Content:

1.Product Overview

2.Research Methodology

3.Analyst View

4.Global Nitric Acid Market Outlook

4.1. Global Nitric Acid Production Outlook

4.2. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

4.3. Market Share & Forecast

4.4. Global Nitric Acid Market Attractiveness Index & BPS Analysis

5.Europe Nitric Acid Market Outlook

5.1. Europe Nitric Acid Production Outlook - By Leading Company & Country

5.2. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3. Market Share & Forecast

5.4. Europe Nitric Acid Market Country Analysis (For Leading Four Countries)

5.5. Europe Nitric Acid Market Attractiveness Index & BPS Analysis

6.Asia-Pacific Nitric Acid Market Outlook

6.1. Asia-Pacific Nitric Acid Production Outlook - By Leading Company & Country

6.2. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.3. Market Share & Forecast

6.4. Asia-Pacific Nitric Acid Market Country Analysis (For Leading Four Countries)

6.5. Asia-Pacific Nitric Acid Market Attractiveness Index & BPS Analysis

7.North America Nitric Acid Market Outlook

7.1. North America Nitric Acid Production Outlook - By Leading Company & Country

7.2. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.3. Market Share & Forecast

7.4. North America Nitric Acid Market Country Analysis (For Leading Four Countries)

7.5. North America Nitric Acid Market Attractiveness Index & BPS Analysis

8.Middle East & Africa Nitric Acid Market Outlook

8.1. Middle East & Africa Nitric Acid Production Outlook - By Leading Company & Country

8.2. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.3. Market Share & Forecast

8.4. Middle East and Africa Nitric Acid Market Country Analysis (For Leading Three Countries)

8.5. Middle East & Africa Nitric Acid Market Attractiveness Index & BPS Analysis

9.South America Nitric Acid Market Outlook

9.1. South America Nitric Acid Production Outlook - By Leading Company & Country

9.2. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

9.3. Market Share & Forecast

9.4. South America Nitric Acid Market Country Analysis (For Leading Three Countries)

9.5. South America Nitric Acid Market Attractiveness Index & BPS Analysis

10.List of Technology Licensors/Contractors

11.Pricing Analysis

12.Value Chain Analysis

13.Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Challenges

14.Market Trends & Developments

15.Competitive Landscape

16.Strategic Recommendations

17.Annexure

About TechSci Research:

TechSci Research is a leading global market research firm publishing premium market research reports. Serving 700 global clients with more than 600 premium market research studies, TechSci Research is serving clients across 11 different industrial verticals. TechSci Research specializes in research based consulting assignments in high growth and emerging markets, leading technologies and niche applications. Our workforce of more than 100 fulltime Analysts and Consultants employing innovative research solutions and tracking global and country specific high growth markets helps TechSci clients to lead rather than follow market trends.

Contact:

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue,

Manhattan, NY,

New York - 10017

Tel: +1-646-360-1656

Email: sales@techsciresearch.com



Connect with us on Twitter - https://twitter.com/TechSciResearch

Connect with us on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/techsci-research