Flytxt Showcases its Workbench for Carrier-scale Analytics at Mobile World Congress

Flytxt, a fast growing customer data analytics software company is demonstrating its products at Booth 5J76 at MWC (Mobile World Congress) event in Barcelona from February 27 to March 2. The company will showcase key product capabilities like ready-to-deploy packaged machine learning models and Enterprise Analytics Workbench for data scientists to prototype and deploy analytical models with live data.

"Customer data analytics is a key technology enabler for digital transformation. At MWC, we will demonstrate how our products are used by Telcos and other enterprises for digital customer engagement and digital services, generating sustained measurable economic value," said Mr. Pravin Vijay, Vice President-Marketing, Flytxt.

Flytxt's products support smarter and faster decision making through the use of machine learning models, smart visualisations and interactive data analysis. Intuitive UI-driven business workflows and features like plug-and-play data ingestion and secured APIs allow seamless integration into the enterprise infrastructure and processes with ease.

Flytxt, with its advanced analytics technology and software products, enabling services, best practices and partner ecosystem, has consistently delivered up to 7% measurable economic value to 100+ customers including leading telcos, financial institutions and global brands.

Visit our booth at Hall 5, Booth 5J76 for live demonstrations on how our products help Telcos to:

Ingest data from diverse sources and derive actionable customer insights faster with pre-packaged and self-serve analytics

Ensure personalised digital experience across omni-channel customer journeys

Improve customer responsiveness with AI-powered engagement across touch points like Self-care app and Chatbots

Launch digital services like mobile advertising and market research leveraging the power of customer insights and APIs.

About Flytxt:

Flytxt provides customer data analytics software products and services to enterprises, helping them to accelerate their digital transformation journey and generate sustained measurable economic value. Digital customer engagement and digital services solutions powered by Flytxt's products help telcos and other enterprises to drive superior customer experience across digital touch points as well as increase revenues, optimise margins, and enhance customer loyalty. The company serves more than 100 customers including some of the largest telcos, financial institutions and global brands across 40 countries, analysing data of more than 600 million mobile consumers. The company has its headquarters in The Netherlands, offices in Dubai and India and regional presence in Paris, London, Singapore, Nairobi, and Mexico City.

