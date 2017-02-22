Automated line-item expense reporting now available for any hotel bill

Chrome River, a global leader in expense and invoice automation solutions, announces the launch of Chrome River FOLIO to deliver automatic hotel folio extraction into expense reports. With Chrome River FOLIO, travelers can simply forward emailed PDF or HTML hotel folios to their Chrome River account at the end of their stay, and a full line-item breakout will appear in their expense report in near-real-time.

Chrome River FOLIO, developed in conjunction with Traxo, uses e-folio parsing technology to automatically compare a hotel folio against a comprehensive repository of folio formats, extract the data, and then categorize it and export it to the traveler's Chrome River EXPENSE account. This enables individual items such as room, parking, tax, internet, restaurant and room service to be listed and allocated separately.

The solution will initially be available in English, French and German, with further languages to be added in the future. It will work with any hotel, from individual boutiques to global chains.

"We understand that one of business travelers' biggest peeves with expenses is inputting the receipt data into the system, as this can be incredibly time-consuming and frustrating, especially on a phone or a tablet," said Alan Rich, CEO of Chrome River. "The ability to automate this can dramatically streamline the expense reimbursement process and increase traveler happiness. Chrome River FOLIO is yet another way that our customers can easily enter expenses from a mobile phone without even needing to log on to the system. Whether it's an airline reservation email, hotel folio or simply a photo of a morning coffee receipt, our solution automatically creates line items, complete with all vendor, transaction and type data, so our users' expense reports practically write themselves."

