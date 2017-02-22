February 22, 2017 (Vancouver, Canada)… Lundin Gold Inc. ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: "LUG", Nasdaq Stockholm: "LUG") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Aurelian Ecuador S.A. has awarded the mine development contract for the Fruta del Norte gold project in Ecuador to a consortium comprising the following companies:--

Ingenieria y Construcciones Mas Errazuriz Limitada y Filiales ("Mas Errazuriz") of Chile, which brings over 30 years of underground mine construction and employs over 1,000 employees in Chile, Peru, Argentina and Columbia; and





Sevilla y Martinez Ingenieros C.A. Semaica ("Semaica") of Ecuador, with over 60 years of civil construction experience in the country and employs over 1,000 people.





Mas Errazuriz and Semaica will partner as a 50/50 consortium to become Lundin Gold's key contractor for the portals and soft tunneling work and the development of the twin declines and of the mine in preparation for operations. Planning and mobilization activities will commence immediately under the terms of a Letter of Award executed on February 21, 2017.A competitive bidding, evaluation and negotiation process was carried out by a cross functional project team over several months leading to this award. "We are very pleased to have completed the process of selection for the mine development contractor, enabling Lundin Gold to continue to advance the Fruta del Norte project on schedule" said Lundin Gold's President and Chief Executive Officer, Ron Hochstein. "We look forward to working with these two experienced companies to form the critical underground development team for the success of Fruta del Norte."The Early Works program to prepare the site for the start of the work on the mine development, as well as basic engineering, continue. With the award of this contract, the Fruta del Norte project remains on track for the start of construction of the mine portals as planned in the Feasibility Study.About the CompanyLundin Gold Inc. owns the Fruta del Norte gold project located in southeast Ecuador. FDN is one of the largest and highest grade undeveloped gold projects in the world. The Company is advancing FDN in order to realize the significant potential of this asset.The Company believes that the value created will not only greatly benefit shareholders, but also the Government and people of Ecuador who are the Company's most important stakeholders in this project. Lundin Gold views its commitment to corporate social responsibility as a strategic advantage that enables it both to access and effectively manage business opportunities in increasingly complex environments. Lundin Gold is committed to addressing the challenge of sustainability - delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities and minimizing its environmental footprint.Additional InformationThe information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of the Company under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. This information was publicly communicated on February 22, 2017 at 5:00 a.m. Vancouver Time.For more information, please contactLundin Gold Inc.Ron F. 