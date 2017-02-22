Karolinska Development AB (publ): Karolinska Development - Q4 and 2016 Year-End Report - invitation to conference call and webcast

STOCKHOLM - FEBRUARY 22, 2017. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) will publish its Q4 and 2016 Year-End Report on February 28, 2017. The company will also host a conference call and an online presentation on the same day at 14.00 CET.

Please dial in at one of the following numbers a few minutes before the start of the conference call:

From Sweden: +46 (0) 8 505 564 74

From the US: +1 855 753 22 30

From the UK: +44 (0) 20 336 453 74

The presentation will also be webcast and can be accessed from the following web address:

http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/bzmwoimv (http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/bzmwoimv)

Host: Jim Van heusden, CEO.

For further information, please contact:

Jim Van heusden, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 72 858 32 09, e-mail: jim.van.heusden@karolinskadevelopment.com (mailto:jim.van.heusden@karolinskadevelopment.com)

Christian Tange, CFO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 712 14 30, e-mail: christian.tange@karolinskadevelopment.com (mailto:christian.tange@karolinskadevelopment.com)

David Dible/Mark Swallow/Pip Batty, Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Phone: +44 20 7638 9571; e-mail: KDev@citigatedr.co.uk (mailto:KDev@citigatedr.co.uk)

About Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB is an investment company focused on identifying medical innovation and investing in the creation and growth of companies developing these assets into differentiated products that will make a difference to patients' lives and provide an attractive return on investment.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has established a portfolio of nine companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by a team including investment professionals with strong venture capital backgrounds, experienced company builders and entrepreneurs, with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com (http://www.karolinskadevelopment.com/)

Karolinska Development Q4 2016 Invitation PR (ENG) (http://hugin.info/143071/R/2081019/783711.pdf)



