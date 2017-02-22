DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/22/17 -- FutureLand Corp. (OTCQB: FUTL), a dynamic growth company in the cannabis sector, announced today that it has signed an agreement with Greenleaf Holdings, LLC ("Greenleaf"). This exclusive agreement will provide FutureLand with the ability to make a series of strategic acquisitions, furthering its quest to become a major player in the cannabis industry, named as the fastest growing industry in the U.S.

FutureLand's new partner, Greenleaf, includes a group of successful, experienced professionals with strong ties to the cannabis space and access to capital. This support team will help ensure that the Company has the ability to realize its full potential and make FutureLand stand out as one of the industry leaders.

The agreement with Greenleaf is based on certain stock incentives for lining up or providing the funding to acquire companies with revenue producing assets in the cannabis sector. It will also allow Greenleaf to earn a board seat upon bringing $5,000,000 in revenue to the Company. But reaching $5,000,000 in revenue is just the beginning of what FutureLand plans to accomplish. This minimum benchmark should be a catalyst for bringing additional acquisitions and shareholder value to FutureLand. Greenleaf brings an impressive list of deals for FutureLand to immediately evaluate, prioritize and begin due diligence on.

In a statement, Cameron Cox, CEO of FutureLand Corp., said, "There are almost unlimited opportunities in the world of cannabis right now, from new markets opening up, to purchasing licenses and quality real estate at attractive valuations, but access to capital is critical to being able to take advantage of these situations. We are thinking outside of the box as we enter into this agreement. Now we have a solid team and access to these resources. The relationship with Greenleaf is further strengthened by solid non-disclosure and non-compete agreements."

With the partnership, Maury Winnick, one of the Principals of GreenLeaf and former CEO of VITACIG, a division of MCIG, will become a member of FutureLand's Board of Advisors. Mr. Winnick has more than 25 years of experience in building strategic distribution partnerships that drive corporate revenue, which will be applied to the Company's future growth plans. "I am so excited to be involved with FutureLand Corp. My modus operandi for any company I've ever worked with has always been to turn and burn. I am confident we are going to make FutureLand very successful," said Mr. Winnick.

Mr. Winnick is also the former Vice President of Worldwide Sales for MCIG and former Vice President of Global Sales for VapeWorld, boasting an extensive sales resume related to retail distribution within the vaporizer industry. He has a proven track record of opening doors, driving sales and garnering opportunities through his vast network of account contacts. Mr. Winnick studied Textile Design at the Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah, Georgia and Production Management at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York.

About FutureLand Corp.

FutureLand Corp., a Colorado company, is a cannabis and hemp specialty zoned land leasing company formed to capitalize upon the emerging global cannabis market. FutureLand, focuses on target acquisition, zoning, license fulfillment, site plan preparation and financing of cannabis or hemp grow facilities throughout the United States. We give growers the opportunity to grow. We monetize through leasing the land, leasing the structures on the land, financing interest revenue and management fees associated with cultivation centers. FutureLand retains ownership of all the land and the structures. FutureLand leases to both medical marijuana, retail marijuana as well as industrial hemp growers. FutureLand does not currently grow, distribute or sell marijuana. To request further information about FutureLand, please email us at info@futurelandcorp.com, log onto our website at http://www.futurelandcorp.com, or visit us on FB @ futurelandcorp and Twitter @futurelandcorp.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release may contain forward-looking statements covered within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our services and products, statements about future market conditions, supply and demand conditions, and other expectations, intentions and plans contained in this press release that are not historical fact and involve risks and uncertainties. Our expectations regarding future revenues depend upon our ability to develop and supply products and services that we may not produce today and that meet defined specifications. When used in this press release, the words "plan," "expect," "believe," and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in technology and changes in pervasive markets. This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

