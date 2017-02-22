VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/22/17 -- Vinergy Resources Ltd. ("Vinergy" or the "Company") (CSE: VIN)(OTCQB: VNNYF) in conjunction with its proposed acquisition of MJ BioPharma (announced December 14, 2016) is pleased to announce that, as a part of the Company's strategy to develop products that test and identify specific cannabinoid isolates for targeted therapeutic purposes it has signed a binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") to acquire 65% of Biolennia Laboratories Inc. (the "Laboratory").

Biolennia will provide a host of drug testing services to support MJ BioPharma's product line and provide research and development (R&D), product formulation, extraction facilities, systems design and develop standard-operating-procedures (SOPs). The lab is currently in the process of applying for a Dealer's License from Health Canada. Once issued the license will allow the Company to process cultivated cannabis (extracts and/or derivatives) for R&D purposes.

Biolennia was founded in 2001 by Dean Swift as the internal R&D and quality testing laboratory to support Micrylium Laboratories Inc. ("Micrylium"). In 2002 it upgraded to a full active ingredient and microbial testing laboratory for several Health Canada approved products. Biolennia is a specialty development laboratory with expertise in Microbiology (bacteria, fungi, viruses), Chemistry (proteins, enzymes, drug testing, material science and analytics). The Laboratory currently provides testing, R&D and quality control for a proprietary line of Health Canada registered and approved industrial disinfectants and other consumer products on behalf of Micrlylium.

Biolennia has in-house expertise in methods accepted by Health Canada and the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) for determining purity and quality of many of the materials and methods used in validating cannabis and or testing cannabis products. Biolennia brings a highly talented team of Microbiologists who are familiar with testing high purity water, ethanol, ethyl acetate, propylene glycol, xylitol, glycerine, propandiaol, d-limonene, myrcene, and beta caryophelline.

The lab operates from a secure premises in Toronto, Ontario (Canada) alongside Micrylium which manufactures products registered under licensure from various agencies including: CE, FDA, EPA, Health Canada, Swiss BAG, and German VAH. MJ BioPharma will provide the proprietary line of disinfectant products, globally to the cannabis industry to ensure improved hygiene for cultivation facilities, nutrient hoses, labs, extraction systems, dry utensils and edibles manufacturing spaces.

Under the terms of the acquisition Vinergy/MJ BioPharma will acquire 65% of Biolennia for CAD $260,000 and 150,000 shares of Vinergy at the time the definitive agreement is signed. The Company expects to close on the acquisition in Q1-2017.

"This is a fantastic acquisition for us and supports our entire product line and R&D initiatives moving forward. Our technical expertise in drug testing, extractions, and formulas containing CBD, Terpene, THC and other botanicals is continually being furthered. We have a remarkable team. We feel strongly that science based products formulated from extracts and derivatives that are properly dosed and manufactured in GMP environments to ensure consistency and safety for all customers whether they be recreational or medical users, is the future of the cannabis industry," MJ BioPharma CEO Kent A. Deuters.

European Acquisition Update

Based on early due diligence the Company has terminated its letter of intent announced February 02, 2017 to acquire up to 51% a European plant breeder.

Vinergy Resources Ltd.

Glen Macdonald, Director

