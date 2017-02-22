Hublot Presents Classic Fusion Italia Independent Collection

NYON, Switzerland, February 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

"We are very proud to be able to continue this partnership with Italia Independent and Lapo Elkann, whose creativity and character never cease to surprise us. This new project was an extraordinary experience for us: putting Hublot's capacity for technical innovation and willingness to experiment to the service of the House of Rubinacci-a monument to Italian elegance-and the incomparable style of Lapo Elkann. The Classic Fusion Italia Independent truly represents the fusion of three forms of expertise."

Ricardo Guadalupe, CEO Hublot

Since 2014, two collections have been born from the partnership between Hublot, Italia Independent and Lapo Elkann. This time the magic of this wildly creative team was unleashed on the Classic Fusion model. Its name seems to have predestined it for this new special edition: there has never been such a fine example of the fusion of the 'classic' and innovation.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/470761/Classic_Fusion_Chronograph_Italia_Independent.jpg )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/470763/Mariano_Rubinacci_Luca_Rubinacci_Lapo_Elkann_Ricardo_Guadalupe.jpg )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/470762/Lapo_Elkann_Classic_Fusion_Italia_Independent.jpg )

"As a creator, I have always put customisation and bespoke designs, which for me represent real luxury, at the heart of my different projects. It is with this in mind that I conceive and design unique objects, which meet my tastes and requirements, but also satisfy my clients. I like the fact that they become truly mine and that they are distinctive, and this is the case for the Classic Fusion Italia Independent collection."

Lapo Elkann, Founder and Artistic Director of Italia Independent

This was a task that was made-to-measure (no pun intended) for Lapo Elkann who is frequently named "the most elegant man in the world" and who has made bespoke designs and customisation his signature. He brought Ferrari's 'Tailor Made' programme to life, and he is continuing and expanding upon the concept with Garage Italia Customs; cars, boats, planes and helicopters, with a unique level of customisation, personalisation and innovative creativity for the whole mobility industry. Lapo also applies this same expertise to the creations that he designs for Hublot and Italia Independent.

The "sartoria Rubinacci" was not chosen at random: the House of Rubinacci holds the most beautiful collection of fabrics in its archives. It was here, in the more than 60,000 square metres of precious houndstooth, tweeds and other cloths that Hublot and Lapo Elkann found a collection of tartans-squared coloured wool weaves from the seventies-that they brought back to life by including them in the Classic Fusion as a chronograph. The dial and straps have therefore been made using these precious fabrics to offer this range of 45 mm timekeepers an end result that is the epitome of elegance. "La vera sprezzatura!"

Link to download the press releases and pictures: http://j.mp/2lQIcXD



HUBLOT S.A.

Ch. de la Vuarpilliere 33, CP2464

CH-1260 Nyon 2

Switzerland

T +41(0)22-990-90-00