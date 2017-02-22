Certificate Confirms Company's Commitment to Information Security

Zoho Corp. announced today that it has been awarded the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certificate by the British Standard Institute (BSI) for its Information Security Management System. The certification also applies to Zoho.com, ManageEngine, WebNMS and support functions provided by Zoho Corp.

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and improving information security management within an organization. It also takes into account risk assessment and risk treatment with regards to security of information. This certificate is awarded to organizations that comply with the high global standards.

"For Zoho, data protection has always been a priority," said Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho Corp. "Receiving the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification is a testament to our commitment towards information security. We value the trust that our customers place in us when they use our products, and we will continue to make Zoho a safe platform for businesses."

The ISO/IEC 27000-series incorporates information security standards that are published jointly by International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

Zoho's ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certificate is effective from August 22, 2016.

Additional Resources

Zoho News Releases: http://blogs.zoho.com

Zoho Videos: www.youtube.com/zoho

Zoho Blogs: www.blogs.zoho.com

Zoho on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/zoho

Zoho on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/zoho

About Zoho

Zoho is THE operating system for business a single cloud platform with all the necessary applications to run a business entirely from the cloud. Businesses can acquire and manage customers using Zoho's marketing, sales and customer support applications Campaigns, CRM and Desk and can then empower employees to create, store and distribute content on the cloud with Zoho's productivity and collaboration applications Office, Mail and Docs. Additionally, businesses can run their own operations on Zoho's finance and human resources applications - Books, People and Recruit.

More than 25 million users around the world across hundreds of thousands of companies rely on Zoho every day to run their businesses including Zoho itself. A business can choose to run the entire Zoho suite or just a single application. Zoho applications are available directly through zoho.com, or through an ecosystem of hundreds of worldwide Zoho partners.

Zoho is a division of Zoho Corp., a privately held and consistently profitable company with more than 4,000 employees. Zoho is headquartered in Pleasanton, California, with international headquarters in Chennai, India, and offices in Austin, Texas; London, U.K.; Yokohama, Japan; and Beijing, China. For more information, please visit https://www.zoho.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170222005425/en/

Contacts:

Zoho Corp.

Mason Herring, 512-583-3913

pr@zohocorp.com