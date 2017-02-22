Avast's Vince Steckler to address the real security threats to the Internet of Things

With more devices predicted to join the Internet of Things this year (to a total of 8.4 billion predicted by Gartner), the security of our smart and mobile devices, and our personal data is now more important than ever. Avast CEO Vince Steckler will identify real threats to security in IoT and join the security discussion now at the heart of Mobile World Congress 2017.

WHEN: Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 2:15 p.m. 3:40 p.m.

WHERE: Mobile World Congress, Barcelona (Fira Gran Via Conference Facility, Hall 4, Auditorium 2)

WHO: Vince Steckler, Chief Executive Officer of Avast

Vince Steckler, Chief Executive Officer of Avast WHAT: Discussion and live demo of Internet of Things security risks

Steckler will show how tackling security for IoT devices today will help us build a future where using IoT in the home won't put consumers at risk from hacking or from having personal or information being stolen. He will demonstrate how cybercriminals can attack the Internet of Things, and for example, will show how easily web cams can be hacked for the purpose of spying on unsuspecting victims.

He will also show how attackers can convert the video camera into a bot designed to take down servers and websites. In the demo, the audience will also learn how an infected web cam can infect other devices, including smart kitchen devices, to take control over them, and do harm to their owner.

Steckler will also deliver proof of the mass of attacks happening every hour, every day on the internet, targeting vulnerable devices, with the goal to take control over them.

Steckler has served as Avast's Chief Executive Officer and one of its Directors since 2009. He is a frequent public speaker and panel participant.

Avast will be present at Mobile World Congress, in hall 2, booth no. 2G13, to discuss mobile and IoT threats, and security solutions. Avast will also showcase its latest mobile security apps, and a new app addressing IoT security issues.

Media: If you are interested in speaking to one of our experts, please contact pr@avast.com.

