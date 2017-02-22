IoT innovations including world's fastest connected car, drone safety flight simulators, and environmental applications on a live Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) network to be featured

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSX:SW) today announced that the company will showcase its solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) at Mobile World Congress 2017, which takes place February 27 March 2, in Barcelona, Spain.

Sierra Wireless will exhibit in the GSMA Innovation City, located in Hall 4, which invites visitors to explore a city-like environment and experience immersive demonstrations of the most cutting-edge, mobile-enabled products and services in the world today.

The Start with Sierra experience in stand #4A30 will showcase applications using its latest cellular technologies for the IoT, including:

A chance to drive the world's fastest connected car. The BLOODHOUND Supersonic Car Driving Experience lets speeders see what it's like to blast across the desert at 1,000mph 1,600kmph. Sitting in a race seat, visitors will have to keep the car on the line, throttling the jet engine and firing the rockets at the optimum time to reach max velocity before using the three braking systems to slow the car beside the turnaround crew. BLOODHOUND SSC will utilize Sierra Wireless AirPrime® LTE embedded modules and AirLink® gateways to send and receive critical data, including live streaming video feeds in its attempts at the world land speed record.

Conferences and Seminars

Sierra Wireless executives will take part in the Mobile World Congress conference program, with the following speaking engagements:

Industrial IoT Roundtable Sierra Wireless CEO, Jason Cohenour, will join the panel exploring the broader IoT topic of turning data into action at the PwC Digital Revolution Summit on Tuesday, February 28, 2:00 P.M., in Hall 8.0 NEXTech Theatre D.

Sierra Wireless CEO, Jason Cohenour, will join the panel exploring the broader IoT topic of turning data into action at the PwC Digital Revolution Summit on Tuesday, February 28, 2:00 P.M., in Hall 8.0 NEXTech Theatre D. Autonomous Vehicle Conference Olivier Pauzet, VP of Marketing and Market Strategy, and Volkswagen will present together on Monday, February 27th, at 4:15 P.M., in Hall 4 Auditorium 2.

Olivier Pauzet, VP of Marketing and Market Strategy, and Volkswagen will present together on Monday, February 27th, at 4:15 P.M., in Hall 4 Auditorium 2. GSMA Global Mobile IoT Summit Nicolas Damour, Senior Manager of Business and Innovation, will speak about the important role LPWA networks will play in connecting billions of new IoT devices, on Sunday, February 26th at 1:00 P.M., at the Hesperia Tower Hotel.

To view the full conference program, visit https://www.mobileworldcongress.com/conference/.

