Powerful Cloud-Based Platform Integrates with Thinfilm NFC Tags to Enable Remote Tag Management, Custom Content Delivery, Consumer Activity Tracking, and Detailed Analytics and Reporting

Thin Film Electronics ASA ("Thinfilm") (OSE:THIN), a global leader in NFC (near field communication) mobile marketing solutions using printed electronics technology, today announced the availability of its CNECT™ software portal globally. The portal is a multi-tenant cloud-based platform that integrates with Thinfilm's NFC SpeedTap™ and OpenSense™ tags. The turnkey solution provides consumer brands with a simple and secure way to store, manage and track the tags while addressing key business needs such as consumer engagement and product authentication. Thinfilm will demonstrate the functionality of the CNECT portal at Mobile World Congress 2017, February 27 March 2, in Barcelona, Spain.

Customers who order the smartphone-readable SpeedTap and/or OpenSense tags gain access to CNECT and robust developer tools. By integrating the NFC tags directly with items or their packaging, companies can easily create digital identities for products and establish direct links to their consumers through the simple tap of a smartphone. In effect, each product becomes its own media channel. The CNECT portal then enables customers to securely store tag data, manage product portfolios, digitally track products, view real-time tapping activity, and develop valuable consumer insights.

Thinfilm also offers a mobile application for brands that simplifies the process of generating a digital twin for each physical product. In addition, the developer tools enable brands to create their own custom applications and services to enhance the consumer experience leveraging CNECT's functionality.

SpeedTap and OpenSense tags are uniquely identifiable and virtually impossible to clone, and can be read with the simple tap of an NFC-enabled smartphone or device. Once tapped, tags wirelessly communicate with CNECT, creating a powerful one-to-one mobile marketing platform from which brands can connect directly with its consumers. Marketers are able to instantly deliver authentication messaging, brand stories, promotional offers, product news, and other contextual content. OpenSense tags can also protect against package tampering and refill fraud.

As part of its end-to-end solutions offering, Thinfilm has provided the CNECT software portal to customers around the globe including in mainland China in support of their smart-packaging and IoT initiatives.

"Connecting physical products to the digital world is gaining momentum, but brands need a solution that enhances the consumer experience and optimizes the data it houses," said Christian Delay, SVP Strategic Marketing GM Software Platforms for Thinfilm. "The CNECT portal provides brands with the platform and functionality to deliver unique consumer experiences, build customer loyalty, and further digitize their business."

Thinfilm's CNECT software portal (portal.thinfilm.no) and its companion portal in China (thinfilmelectronics.cn) are hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Aliyun (Alibaba Cloud), respectively.

"The launch of CNECT is a critical milestone for Thinfilm and firmly establishes our ability to deliver powerful, end-to-end NFC solutions," said Davor Sutija, CEO of Thinfilm. "Along with our hardware and our tag converter/integration services, Thinfilm is able to offer brands, digital agencies, and other partners a highly valuable and affordable 'one-stop shop' approach in addressing their IoT needs. We believe this model is unique in the industry."

About Thin Film Electronics ASA

Thinfilm is a leader in NFC mobile marketing and smart packaging solutions using printed electronics technology. The first to commercialize printed, rewritable memory, the Company today creates printed tags, labels and systems that include memory, sensing, display, and wireless communication all at a cost-per-function unmatched by conventional electronic technologies. Thinfilm's roadmap integrates technology from a strong and growing ecosystem of partners to bring intelligence to everyday items and effectively extend the traditional boundaries of the Internet of Things.

Thin Film Electronics ASA ("Thinfilm") is a publicly listed Norwegian company with global headquarters in Oslo, Norway; US headquarters in San Jose, California; and offices in Linköping, Sweden; Shanghai; Hong Kong; and Singapore. For more information, visit www.thinfilm.no.

