TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, today announced its 3-in-2 card connector, an ideal solution for enabling SIM and micro SD card connectivity in mobile phones, tablets, ultraportable devices and personal computers. This card connector's space-efficient design features two cavities with the flexibility to accept either two SIM cards or one SIM card and one micro SD card. It saves about 20 percent PCB space over other combination-type card connectors.

TE's new 3-in-2 card connector uses a new anti-buckling contact design, which prevents damage to cards during insertion and removal, for more robust connections than those provided by competitive products. Its space-efficient design incorporates a push-pin type solution with a mechanical lock function. Additionally, better coplanarity control across the connector helps ensure fewer defects and easier soldering during the manufacturing process.

"Device manufacturers want high density and the ability to provide flexibility to their end users. Our new 3-in-2 card connector provides both," said Tommy Yu, product manager of Data and Devices at TE Connectivity. "Our engineers have designed a smaller, more robust connector that improves connection reliability and enables more compact mobile designs."

